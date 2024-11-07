Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Gold/Silver: Time to Re-Examine Precious Metals - Phil Streible

In the wake of the recent US election, the precious metals market experienced a period of volatility.

By PR
Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2024 16:29
GoldSilver Time to Re-Examine Precious Metals - Phil Streible (photo credit: PR)
GoldSilver Time to Re-Examine Precious Metals - Phil Streible
(photo credit: PR)

In a recent commentary by Blue Line Futures LLC, insights were shared by Phil Streible on the potential impacts of the recent US election on precious metals and other commodities.  

Phil Streible offered a detailed analysis of the market's reaction to the election results. He highlighted the initial sell-off in gold and silver, attributing it to factors like a stronger dollar and rising interest rates. However, Streible emphasized that this could be a short-term dip, and the long-term outlook for precious metals remains bullish, particularly in light of potential inflationary pressures.

Furthermore, Streible highlights the potential upside for industrial metals like copper and silver, driven by anticipated infrastructure spending and industrial activity, especially in China. He also emphasizes the significant role of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions in shaping the market's direction. As Streible noted, "The Federal Reserve's monetary policy will play a crucial role in shaping the market's direction."

A Deeper Dive into the Analysis

Streible noted that the market's initial reaction to the election results was largely driven by a repricing of expectations. As investors digested the implications of the new administration's policies, a clearer picture began to emerge. While the short-term outlook for gold and silver might be somewhat uncertain, the long-term fundamentals remain supportive.

The potential for increased infrastructure spending, both domestically and globally, could drive demand for industrial metals like copper and silver. Additionally, concerns about inflation and currency devaluation could further bolster the appeal of precious metals as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy will play a crucial role in shaping the market's direction. While the Fed may be inclined to maintain a tight monetary policy to combat inflation, it will also need to balance this with concerns about economic growth. Any shift in the Fed's stance could have significant implications for precious metals and other asset classes.

A Word of Caution

While the long-term outlook for precious metals appears promising, it's important to remember that markets can be volatile, and unforeseen events can impact prices.

As the market continues to evolve, it will be essential to monitor key economic indicators, geopolitical developments, and central bank policies. By staying informed and adopting a disciplined investment approach, investors can navigate the complexities of the precious metals market and potentially capitalize on future opportunities.

Watch the full interview:

Featured Gold & Silver Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Market
Precious Metals
Interview
Silver News
Gold News