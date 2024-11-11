Jerusalem Post
Business & Innovation
Precious Metals
 

Gold/Silver: Precious Metals Decline Overnight! Key Levels of Support - Phil Streible

By PR
In a recent "Metals Minute" commentary by Blue Line Futures LLC, precious metals expert Phil Streible highlighted a decline in both gold and silver prices overnight.

Key Levels of Support

Streible expressed concern over the weakening trend in the precious metals market, citing a range of factors contributing to the downward pressure. As he noted, "The gold market is trading at the 50-day moving average, but we don't want to see Futures trade below it."

A key level of support for gold has been identified at $2,653.00. Streible emphasized the importance of this level, stating, "A lot of analysts are calling out there for $2,500 gold." If gold were to break below this level, it could have significant implications for the broader market, including silver.

Silver's Struggles

Silver, another precious metal under scrutiny, is currently holding onto trend support at $31.17. However, a breach of this level could lead to a sharp decline, potentially reaching the $30 mark.

Streible also discussed the impact of the recent US election on the precious metals market. The expectation of fewer interest rate cuts in 2025 and the potential for increased inflation under a Trump administration have negatively impacted gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

Cryptocurrency Competition

Additionally, the surge in cryptocurrency prices, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum, has diverted investor attention away from precious metals. As Streible observed, "This rotation is underway out of the precious metals markets into US equities and into the crypto Market as well."

While the current market conditions appear challenging for gold and silver, Streible cautioned investors to remain vigilant and monitor key economic indicators. He emphasized the importance of tight stop-loss orders and reduced upside targets in light of the potential for increased market volatility.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


