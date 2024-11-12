Silver Smashed!? Not Really. Silver Nears 2011 High vs Commodities

Recent market movements have caused some concern among precious metals investors, with many pointing to a "dump" in gold and silver prices. However, a deeper analysis reveals a different story: what appeared to be a silver-specific decline was actually part of a broader commodities market movement.

The catalyst for this market shift was Trump's election news, which triggered a "risk-on" sentiment in the markets. While silver prices did fall, this decline needs to be viewed in the proper context. During this period, investors moved toward risk assets, causing stocks and Bitcoin to surge while commodities, including silver, experienced a general decline.

Notably, silver's performance relative to other commodities remained stable. In fact, the silver-to-commodities ratio is currently testing a significant technical level - the May 2011 high, which coincided with silver reaching $50 per ounce. This ratio has encountered this resistance zone several times in recent history:

The 2011 peak, when silver hit its $50 high Two touches during the 2016 top The current period (excluding the 2020 lockdown period, which is considered an artificial anomaly)

This technical resistance zone is particularly significant as it suggests silver's relative strength against the broader commodities complex remains intact, despite the recent price movements. The fact that silver is maintaining such levels relative to other commodities indicates underlying strength rather than weakness in the precious metal.

The key takeaway is that recent price movements in silver should be viewed within the broader context of overall commodity market behavior rather than as a silver-specific event. This suggests that what some have labeled as a "silver smash" is more accurately described as a temporary shift in market sentiment affecting the entire commodities sector.

For investors, this means the fundamental case for silver remains strong, particularly as it tests historically significant levels relative to other commodities. The current silver-to-commodities ratio suggests we may be approaching levels not seen since silver's dramatic 2011 peak, pointing to potential significant moves ahead in the precious metal market.

