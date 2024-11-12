Jerusalem Post
Business & Innovation
Precious Metals
 

Will GOLD & SILVER Prices Rebound? | Lobo Tiggre

Renowned investor Lobo Tiggre forecasts a surge in gold and silver prices, driven by economic uncertainty, inflation, and geopolitical tensions.

By PR
Will GOLD & SILVER Prices Rebound Lobo Tiggre (photo credit: PR)
Will GOLD & SILVER Prices Rebound Lobo Tiggre
(photo credit: PR)

In a recent interview with Capital Cosm, Tiggre discussed his bullish outlook on precious metals, citing several factors that could fuel a price surge. 

Renowned investor and speculator Lobo Tiggre believes that gold and silver prices are poised for a rebound, driven by growing economic uncertainty and potential inflationary pressures.

He attributes this bullish outlook to several key factors: economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions. As markets grapple with these challenges, investors are turning to safe-haven assets like gold and silver to protect their wealth.

Tiggre's comments align with the broader market sentiment, which has seen increased interest in precious metals as a hedge against economic and geopolitical risks. However, he cautions investors to conduct thorough research and consider their individual risk tolerance before investing in these volatile assets.

Natural Gas vs. Oil

While discussing energy markets, Tiggre expressed a preference for oil over natural gas. He highlighted the global fungibility of oil, which makes it less susceptible to regional price fluctuations compared to natural gas.

"Oil is a globally fungible market, while natural gas isn't. This makes oil a more reliable investment," Tiggre said.

Bond Market Rebellion

Tiggre also commented on the recent "rebellion" in the bond market, where bond yields have risen despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to lower interest rates. He suggested that this could be a sign of market skepticism towards official economic narratives.

"When markets don't react as expected, it often indicates a deeper underlying issue," Tiggre noted.

Tax Loss Season

As tax-loss season approaches, Tiggre advised investors to consider harvesting losses on underperforming investments to offset capital gains. He also highlighted potential buying opportunities that may arise from tax-loss selling.

"Tax-loss season can be a great time to buy quality assets at discounted prices," he said.

Tiggre's insights into the precious metals market, energy sector, and broader economic trends provide valuable information for investors navigating these uncertain times. By understanding the factors driving market movements, investors can make informed decisions and potentially capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


