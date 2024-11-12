Bitcoin surpasses silver in market capitalization

The value of all mined Bitcoin is higher than the value of the world’s silver stockpile after the digital currency on Monday continued its rally that has seen prices increase 30% in less than a week.
According to online estimates, the market capitalization of silver is $1.71 trillion, compared to $1.72 trillion for bitcoin. Gold’s market capitalization is believed to be more than $17 trillion.
A Trump victory pushes Bitcoin higher
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ran on a platform to embrace digital currency, a talking point advanced by Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who helped campaign for the former president.
Trump told supporters on the campaign trail that he will “make America the world capital of crypto and Bitcoin,” while his opponent, Kamala Harris, spoke less favorably of the currency.
Gold prices continued downward on Tuesday and have surrendered $130 an ounce since the results of the U.S. election became known Wednesday morning. Prices Tuesday morning hovered just above $2,600 an ounce, which numerous strategists have suggested is a crucial support level.
Silver has also experienced significant losses over the past week, losing about $1.50 an ounce in spot price. The white metal traded in the $30.50 range during early Tuesday trading.
A promised end to political tensions
Gold prices have performed well since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the ongoing tensions and conflict related to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that involves Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran.
Trump, while campaigning, made the promise to the American public that he could end the Russian war in a single day and said he expects to have direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Aside from the apparent rotation of money from gold into Bitcoin, these comments are likely fueling investors’ decisions to move away from precious metals in the short term.
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..