Silver Shines Brighter Than Gold in 2024

While gold grabs headlines, silver quietly soars 42.4% in 2024's precious metals rally. With green tech driving demand and supply shortages looming, analysts see $40/oz on the horizon.

By ERAN TAL
Recent data from the World Gold Council reveals that silver has emerged as the top performer in the precious metals sector, achieving an impressive 42.4% gain and surpassing its more prestigious counterpart, gold. This shift highlights a significant change in the metals market, driven by evolving industrial demands and reshaping traditional investment paradigms.

Key Takeaways:

  • Silver has surged 42.4% in Jan - Oct in 2024, outperforming all other precious metals
  • Analysts project prices could exceed $40/oz from current $31/oz levels
  • Industrial demand accounts for 71% of total fabrication needs
  • Market experts forecast continued supply deficits through 2024
Silver among best performing assets to end Oct. in 2024. (credit: World gold council)
Silver among best performing assets to end Oct. in 2024. (credit: World gold council)

"As silver and copper fundamentals become increasingly driven by the demand for electrification and the energy transition, we are seeing increased correlation patterns between silver and copper," notes Sprott, a leading Canadian precious metals investor, highlighting the metal's dual role as both an industrial commodity and a store of value.

The metal's impressive performance can be attributed to a perfect storm of factors: increasing industrial application, particularly in renewable energy technologies, combined with traditional safe-haven demand. Rhona O'Connell, head of market analysis EMEA & Asia at StoneX, provides a bullish outlook, stating that "silver supply will move into a deficit, possibly before the end of this year, and expand thereafter."

Industrial Renaissance

Unlike gold, which primarily serves as a store of value, silver's industrial applications account for over 70% of demand. The metal's critical role in manufacturing solar panels and other green technologies has positioned it uniquely at the intersection of industrial necessity and precious metal investment.

The Silver Institute's data reveals consecutive market deficits over the past two years, with 2024 expected to continue this trend. Supply constraints, particularly in key mining regions like Mexico, have contributed to the tight market conditions, according to Scotiabank's analysis.

Investment Opportunities

While direct exposure through traditional stock exchanges might be limited, investors have several options to gain silver exposure:

  • Silver-backed ETFs
  • Physical bullion purchases
  • Mining companies with significant silver production
  • Streaming companies focusing on precious metals

Looking Ahead

Market experts suggest silver's outperformance could continue into 2025, driven by:

  • Global monetary policy shifts
  • Increasing industrial demand
  • Supply constraints
  • Growing renewable energy sector needs

As the world continues its transition toward green energy and industrial modernization, silver's dual role as both an industrial metal and a store of value positions it uniquely for potential continued growth. While gold traditionally captures headlines, silver's fundamental demand drivers and supply constraints suggest its outperformance could extend well into 2025.

