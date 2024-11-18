Goldman Sachs Says ‘Go for Gold’ as Central Banks Buy

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has positioned gold as a premier commodity pick for 2025, with analysts explicitly directing investors to "Go for gold." The firm's forecast points to an unprecedented rally reaching $3,000 per ounce by December 2025, driven by central bank acquisitions and anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts.
The Case for Gold's Ascent
Led by analyst Daan Struyven and his team, Goldman Sachs presents a compelling case for gold's future trajectory. The precious metal, currently trading at approximately $2,584 per ounce after reaching beyond $2,790 last month, is poised for significant growth according to their analysis.
"The structural driver of the forecast is higher demand from central banks, while a cyclical lift would come from flows to exchange-traded funds as the Federal Reserve cuts," the analysts explained in their recent note, highlighting the dual forces behind their bullish outlook.
Political Dimensions and Market Impact
The potential return of Donald Trump to the White House adds another layer to Goldman's analysis. The firm's analysts note that "an unprecedented escalation of trade tensions could revive speculative positioning in gold." They further emphasize that "rising concerns over US fiscal sustainability" could drive central banks, particularly those holding substantial US Treasury reserves, to increase their gold holdings.
Energy Markets and Global Trade
The analysis extends beyond precious metals into broader commodity markets. Regarding oil markets, Goldman's team cautions that "the new US administration further raises the risks to Iran supply," citing the possibility of "tighter enforcement of sanctions in a maximum-pressure campaign."
For agricultural markets, the analysts present a sobering outlook: "Higher China tariffs on US agricultural goods and meat could reduce demand for US exports. Given insufficient alternative export markets, rebalancing the US market would require lower US soybean/corn/meat prices."
Market Outlook and Positioning
Goldman's commodity team provides specific trading ranges for other key markets, projecting Brent crude to trade between $70 and $85 per barrel next year. The analysis favors base metals over ferrous materials and identifies potential upside risks for European gas prices due to weather conditions.
Looking Forward
With gold positioned at the intersection of monetary policy, geopolitical tensions, and central bank strategy, Goldman's forecast reflects a complex interplay of global economic forces. The metal's current trajectory, having already achieved successive records this year before its recent pullback, suggests that market participants are closely watching these developing dynamics.
The convergence of central bank buying patterns, potential Federal Reserve policy shifts, and geopolitical considerations creates a compelling narrative for gold's role in the global financial landscape heading into 2025. As markets digest these various influences, the precious metal's performance will likely serve as a key indicator of broader economic trends and institutional confidence in traditional safe-haven assets.
