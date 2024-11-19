Can Gold Outperform Bitcoin? | Jason Shapiro

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel Capital Cosm, Jason Shapiro, a renowned precious metals expert, shared his insights on the current market landscape and his outlook for gold and bitcoin. The interview delved into various topics, including the impact of the recent US election, the challenges of market uncertainty, and Shapiro's preferred trading strategies.

Market Uncertainty and the New Administration

Shapiro highlighted the significant uncertainty surrounding the new political landscape, stating that the election has shifted everything and made pre-election analysis irrelevant. He emphasized the need to wait for the new administration's actions before forming a clear trading strategy.

Regarding precious metals, Shapiro expressed a cautious outlook, suggesting that they may have become "too crowded" with investors. He mentioned that while the metals initially rallied after the election, they have since consolidated, indicating a potential overbought condition.

Energy Potential

Shapiro identified natural gas as a potential trading opportunity due to its oversold position and positioning data indicating a high concentration of short bets. He explained that this creates a favorable risk-reward scenario for a contrarian trader like himself.

Shapiro emphasized his contrarian trading style, seeking opportunities where the market exhibits extreme sentiment, either overly bullish or bearish. He utilizes Commitment of Traders (COT) data to identify these opportunities by analyzing trader positioning within the futures market.

Dow vs. Tech Leadership

While acknowledging the recent strength of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Shapiro expressed concerns about its sustainability in a healthy bull market. He believes the Nasdaq, with its higher beta (volatility), should ideally lead a market upswing due to its growth potential.

This interview offers valuable insights into Jason Shapiro's market outlook and trading strategies. While cautious on precious metals, he identifies potential in the energy sector, particularly natural gas. His emphasis on contrarian trading and utilizing COT data provides valuable perspectives for market participants.

Watch the full interview: