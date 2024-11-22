Gold's Not Rising, Currencies Are Failing | David Morgan

In a recent interview with Liberty and Finance, renowned precious metals expert David Morgan delved into the fundamental reasons behind the surge in gold prices.

Morgan emphasized that the recent rally in gold prices is not solely driven by geopolitical tensions or market volatility. Instead, he underscored the underlying weakness of fiat currencies and the erosion of trust in traditional monetary systems.

"Gold is a monetary Hitching Post of the universe," Morgan stated, "and when you have a debased currency, and they're all debasing just some at different rates than others, the dollar is stronger than other currencies because they're debasing faster, but they're all heading to zero."

This sentiment aligns with the broader narrative that gold, as a tangible asset with intrinsic value, serves as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. As central banks worldwide continue to engage in quantitative easing and other expansionary monetary policies, the purchasing power of fiat currencies diminishes, making gold an increasingly attractive investment.

A Beacon in a Stormy Sea

Morgan further highlighted the role of gold as a safe haven asset, particularly during times of geopolitical turmoil. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has intensified concerns about global stability, driving investors towards gold as a reliable store of value.

"Bombs move markets," Morgan remarked, emphasizing the impact of geopolitical events on gold prices. "It's a bit shocking, especially since the American people overwhelmingly... the popular vote was for Trump, and now Biden is dramatically changing course here and escalating the situation in Ukraine."

However, Morgan cautioned against solely relying on geopolitical factors to explain the gold price rally. He reiterated that the fundamental issue lies in the inherent flaws of the fiat currency system.

The Future of Finance

The interview also touched upon the potential impact of emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on the precious metals market. While acknowledging the disruptive potential of these innovations, Morgan expressed skepticism about their long-term viability. He argued that gold, as a timeless asset, will continue to play a crucial role in the global financial system.

"Gold and silver are really the primary ways to do it," Morgan said, referring to preserving wealth and maintaining financial sovereignty. "You can do it now face-to-face, you can also do it in the digital world. There are several gold or silver-backed cryptocurrencies that you can use."

Protect Your Wealth with Gold

David Morgan's insights underscore the enduring appeal of gold as a valuable asset in an increasingly uncertain world. As the global economy navigates a complex landscape of geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and technological disruption, gold's role as a store of value and hedge against risk is likely to remain significant.

