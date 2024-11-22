Jerusalem Post
Are GOLD & SILVER Prices Going to Stay Down? | Andy Hoese

Andy Hoese, a renowned investor, sees the recent dip in gold and silver as a prime buying opportunity.

By PR
In a recent interview, Hoese, the founder of Finding Value, shared his insights into the current market dynamics and his bullish outlook on precious metals with CapitalCosm. He emphasizes that the ongoing consolidation phase is a healthy correction and presents a prime buying opportunity for long-term investors.

“We’re seeing a consolidation phase in the market, but this is a normal part of the cycle. It’s a time to accumulate, not panic,” Hoese said.

He further explained that the recent pullback in gold and silver prices can be attributed to a variety of factors, including a stronger dollar, rising interest rates, and concerns about a potential recession. However, he believes that these factors are likely to be temporary and that the long-term outlook for precious metals remains bullish.

Energy Sector: A Bright Spot

Hoese also expressed optimism about the energy sector, particularly oil. He highlighted the underinvestment in oil exploration and production, coupled with rising global demand, as key factors driving oil prices higher.

Oil is the lifeblood of the global economy. With increasing demand and limited supply, we’re likely to see significant price appreciation in the coming years,” he stated.

Hoese's analysis is based on a combination of technical and fundamental factors. He believes that the current market conditions are creating a unique opportunity for investors to position themselves for long-term gains.

While short-term volatility may persist, Hoese remains confident in the long-term trajectory of precious metals and energy. Investors who are patient and disciplined can capitalize on the current market conditions to build substantial wealth.

Watch the full interview:

