Are GOLD & SILVER Prices Going to Stay Down? | Andy Hoese

In a recent interview, Hoese, the founder of Finding Value, shared his insights into the current market dynamics and his bullish outlook on precious metals with CapitalCosm. He emphasizes that the ongoing consolidation phase is a healthy correction and presents a prime buying opportunity for long-term investors.
“We’re seeing a consolidation phase in the market, but this is a normal part of the cycle. It’s a time to accumulate, not panic,” Hoese said.
He further explained that the recent pullback in gold and silver prices can be attributed to a variety of factors, including a stronger dollar, rising interest rates, and concerns about a potential recession. However, he believes that these factors are likely to be temporary and that the long-term outlook for precious metals remains bullish.
Energy Sector: A Bright Spot
Hoese also expressed optimism about the energy sector, particularly oil. He highlighted the underinvestment in oil exploration and production, coupled with rising global demand, as key factors driving oil prices higher.
“Oil is the lifeblood of the global economy. With increasing demand and limited supply, we’re likely to see significant price appreciation in the coming years,” he stated.
Hoese's analysis is based on a combination of technical and fundamental factors. He believes that the current market conditions are creating a unique opportunity for investors to position themselves for long-term gains.
While short-term volatility may persist, Hoese remains confident in the long-term trajectory of precious metals and energy. Investors who are patient and disciplined can capitalize on the current market conditions to build substantial wealth.
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..