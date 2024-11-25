Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Gold's Mini Squeeze Propels Prices Higher as Short Sellers Retreat

Gold surges $134 as short sellers retreat, marking a mini squeeze in market. Open interest drops by 43,000 contracts as price breaks above key technical levels, signaling a bottom.

By RAFI FARBER
Gold's Mini Squeeze Propels Prices Higher as Short Sellers Retreat (photo credit: PR)
Gold's Mini Squeeze Propels Prices Higher as Short Sellers Retreat
(photo credit: PR)

Gold has entered a mini squeeze, with prices surging significantly as short sellers rush to close their positions. The precious metal has demonstrated remarkable strength, climbing $134 since its recent low of $2,544 on November 5th.

Short Sellers Face Mounting Pressure

Market data reveals a significant reduction in futures market positioning, with open interest falling by approximately 43,000 contracts during the recent price rally. Contracts are closing and price is rising, clearly indicating that shorts are closing at a loss. This technical dynamic is driving the current market movement and suggesting stronger fundamentals ahead.

Mini Gold Squeeze (credit: PR)
Mini Gold Squeeze (credit: PR)

Technical Breakthrough

The gold market has shown particular strength by:

  • Breaking decisively above its 50-day moving average
  • Approaching the $2,700 mark with minimal resistance
  • Maintaining upward momentum despite previous technical barriers

Gold has sliced back above the 50-day moving average without even a shred of resistance at that line, strongly indicating that the recent price bottom may be firmly established.

Market Implications

The mini squeeze scenario reveals several important market dynamics:

  • Short positions are being forced to cover at increasingly higher prices
  • Bullion banks are taking losses on their short positions, though not at crisis levels
  • The market structure appears to be shifting in favor of higher prices

Looking Forward

While the current squeeze is characterized as "mini" rather than a major market event, its implications for future price action are significant. This movement likely represents an intermediate bottom, suggesting that barring a major financial crisis, gold prices are unlikely to revisit recent lows.

This is very indicative of a firm intermediate bottom in Gold. Any future dips would likely be temporary and ephemeral, presenting final opportunities to acquire real money before potential significant market movements.

The Bottom Line

The current gold market dynamics present a compelling case for a sustained move higher, with technical indicators and market positioning supporting the bullish thesis. The combination of short covering, strong technical action, and market structure suggests that gold's recent price action may be more than just a temporary bounce.

Rafi Farber Substack: https://endgameinvestor.substack.com

Visit the End Game Investor Youtube

Featured Gold & Silver Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Gold
price analysis
Gold Price
Gold News
Gold Investment