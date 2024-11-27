Gold Won't Save You From Historic Market Bubble Bursting: Henrik Zeberg

In a recent interview with Commodity Culture, Henrik Zeberg, a renowned macroeconomist and founder of The Zeberg Report, issued a stark warning about an impending market crash.
Zeberg, known for his accurate predictions, believes we are on the brink of a massive market downturn. He warns that gold, often seen as a safe haven, may not be the answer during this crisis.
"I think gold is actually in a kind of a smaller bubble by itself now," Zeberg stated. "I think you're going to see a rather strong decline in gold to the very reasons that I just said talked about here."
Zeberg's bearish stance on gold is rooted in his expectation of a deflationary bust. As the economy contracts and inflation falls, the US dollar is likely to strengthen, making gold a less attractive asset.
"I don't want to hold gold into that environment," he said. "I actually think it's a very bad environment to hold gold."
Instead of gold, Zeberg recommends focusing on US Treasuries and potentially German bonds as safer bets during this period of economic uncertainty.
While Zeberg is pessimistic about the short-term outlook for gold, he remains optimistic about its long-term potential. He believes that after the deflationary bust, gold could experience a significant rally.
"When the real business cycle starts to take over here, you're not going to see this doing tremendously well," he said, referring to the current state of the crypto market. "And that's it."
Zeberg's insights offer a sobering assessment of the current market conditions. Investors should carefully consider his warnings and adjust their portfolios accordingly.
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..