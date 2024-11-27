Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Trump Picks Gold Bull For Treasury Secretary | Tavi Costa

Costa believes that a potential global monetary reset, coupled with a weakening US dollar and rising inflation, could significantly boost the value of these precious metals

By PR
Trump Picks Gold Bull For Treasury Secretary | Tavi Costa (photo credit: PR)
Trump Picks Gold Bull For Treasury Secretary | Tavi Costa
(photo credit: PR)

Tavi Costa, a prominent figure in the precious metals investment world, has seen the recent appointment of the new Treasury Secretary as a bullish sign for gold and silver. The appointment, which has sent ripples through financial markets, has particularly excited investors in precious metals due to the nominee's known affinity for gold and their proposed economic policies.

A Perfect Storm for Gold and Silver

Costa, a portfolio manager at Crescat Capital, shared his insights in a recent interview with Liberty and Finance. "We're approaching potentially a realignment of the global monetary system, very similar to a Bretton Woods kind of moment," he said. "I do think we're about to see something along those lines."

The new Treasury Secretary's known stance on fiscal policy, particularly their emphasis on growth over austerity, aligns with Costa's view of a potential inflationary environment. "This is going to be one of the most exciting times of my career," Costa enthused. "We're in the process of seeing major changes in leadership, in valuation of businesses, and in the balance of powers."

Costa's bullish outlook on gold is driven by several factors: a weakening dollar, a potential global monetary realignment, and inflationary pressures. The combination of these factors could significantly increase the demand for gold.

While Costa's views are bullish, it's important to note that the investment landscape is complex and subject to various economic and geopolitical factors. Investors should conduct thorough research or consult with financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

The appointment of a gold-friendly Treasury Secretary has undoubtedly invigorated the precious metals market. As Costa and other experts predict, this could be a pivotal moment for gold and silver, marking a new era of monetary policy and investment strategies.

Watch the full interview:

Featured Gold & Silver Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
dollar
Gold
Precious Metals
Interview
Silver