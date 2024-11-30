Strategist: Choppy price action could signal near-term peak

Gold’s recent price volatility underscores uncertainty in global markets as traders react to geopolitical developments and end-of-year profit-taking. After a sharp 3.5% decline on Monday, following last week’s 20-month-high surge, gold prices hint at a near-term peak, according to Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank. Yet, he says, the metal’s long-term outlook remains robust, driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.

Politics in action

This week’s gold market swings mirror political developments in the U.S., particularly President-elect Donald Trump’s key nominations and policy announcements. Prices dropped following Trump’s choice of Scott Bessent, a seasoned financial leader, as Treasury Secretary. However, volatility spiked again after Trump proposed sweeping tariffs, including 25% on Canada and Mexico and 10% on all imports from China, alongside his nomination of Jamieson Greer as U.S. Trade Representative. Greer’s advocacy for strategic decoupling from China signals a potentially turbulent trade landscape.

Santa rally could be coming?

Gold has experienced a stellar 28.3% gain this year, approaching record annual performances from 2007 and 2010. After reaching an all-time high of $2,658 per ounce in October, prices have corrected by $253. Traders may now use market rallies to reduce long positions ahead of year-end. Hansen notes the potential for another "Santa rally" in December, as lower prices offer a more attractive entry point.

Longer term factors apply pressure

Despite near-term corrections, Hansen maintains a bullish outlook for gold and silver into 2025. Key factors include:

Central Bank Buying: Diversification away from the U.S. dollar and government bonds.

Diversification away from the U.S. dollar and government bonds. Interest Rate Cuts: Making gold more competitive against low-yielding government bonds.

Making gold more competitive against low-yielding government bonds. Safe-Haven Demand: Continued geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, as well as trade war risks.

Continued geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, as well as trade war risks. Chinese Investment: Amid concerns over property markets and low savings rates.

Amid concerns over property markets and low savings rates. Fiscal Instability: The potential inflationary impact of Trump’s high-cost policies on tariffs, tax cuts, and deportation.

Silver Faces Challenges Below $30

Silver’s impressive 47% rally earlier this year, peaking at a 12-year high in October, has retraced sharply. Support has been identified around $29.70, with additional downside risks tied to weaker performance in gold and copper markets.