Temporary Ban: Russia Restricts Precious Metals Scrap Exports

The Russian government has unleashed a comprehensive ban on exporting waste and scrap of precious metals, strategically positioning itself to dominate industrial processing capabilities. Starting December 1, 2024, and extending through May 31, 2025, Russia will comprehensively prohibit exports across multiple categories of precious metal waste.
The ban encompasses waste and scrap of precious metals, metals clad with precious metals, waste containing precious metal compounds, and electrical and electronic product waste used for precious metal extraction. This sweeping restriction represents a calculated move to redirect valuable resources toward domestic production and processing.
The Russian government's official statement reveals the core motivation behind this decision: "These measures enable increasing capacity utilization of Russian processing enterprises, including refineries." By keeping these materials within its borders, Russia aims to maximize the economic potential of its precious metal resources and reduce dependency on international markets.
The restrictions are not entirely absolute. Specific exemptions have been carved out, including cathode antimony in ingots and sample batches of precious metal scrap, which are limited to 500 grams per consignment. This nuanced approach suggests a carefully considered strategy rather than a blanket prohibition.
Experts interpret this move as part of Russia's broader economic resilience strategy. The ban is not unprecedented; similar temporary limitations were introduced in February 2022, indicating a deliberate and ongoing approach to controlling precious metal resources. By maintaining tighter control over these materials, Russia can potentially create additional value-added economic activities and strengthen its domestic processing capabilities.
Key Implications for International Markets:
- The export ban could disrupt global precious metals recycling supply chains
- International buyers may need to seek alternative sources
- Market dynamics in the precious metals recycling sector could experience significant shifts
Russia's calculated export restriction represents more than a simple trade limitation - it's a strategic economic maneuver designed to bolster domestic industrial capacity and maintain greater control over valuable resources.
