Trump threatens BRICS over rumored currency

President-elect Donald Trump announced over the weekend that he will not stand for BRICS nations attempting to undermine the U.S. dollar, and said he will levy tariffs of 100% against any countries that consider alternative currencies.
“The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump posted to social media on Saturday.
Trump continued the strict rhetoric, telling the countries they can “go find another sucker.
“We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency nor back any other currency to replace the mighty U.S. dollar or they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. economy.”
In reaction to Trump’s statements, gold has risen slightly heading into early Monday trading, with prices hovering in the $2,650 range and silver near $30.50 an ounce.
BRICS — the acronym for an economic alliance formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — has shown interest through member country politicians in expressing the need for an alternative currency.
During a recent conference of the alliance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a new currency is being considered to rival the dollar’s world currency status.
Some experts have suggested Trump’s strategy of threatening tariffs against countries to garner submission are likely just that — threats.
“My general view is that at the end of the day, he’s a free trader,” said incoming Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “It’s escalate to de-escalate.”
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..