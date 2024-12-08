Massive Gold Coverup Happening Now - Andy Schectman

In a recent interview on the Capital Cosm YouTube channel, precious metals expert Andy Schectman shared his insights on the global economic and geopolitical landscape. He raised concerns about the transparency of China's gold holdings, suggesting that the country likely possesses significantly more gold than officially reported.
"Everyone would always say you can't believe the numbers that China is is putting out because their number stayed at 1,200 or so metric tons forever, never got updated," Schectman stated. He further emphasized that China is not only the world's largest gold producer but also the largest importer, acquiring significant amounts of gold from miners worldwide.
Schectman also highlighted China's strategic acquisition of gold through less transparent channels, such as purchasing unrefined gold bars and concentrates directly from miners, effectively bypassing traditional market channels. This practice, he argued, makes it difficult to accurately assess China's true gold reserves.
"They're draining the world's exchanges every way they can," Schectman warned. "Their numbers are way higher than we are led to believe." He cited estimates from analysts like Alistair Macleod, who suggested that China's gold reserves could be as high as 38,000 metric tons, significantly exceeding the officially reported figures.
Schectman connected China's potential gold dominance to the evolving global monetary system. He noted that the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently reclassified gold as the only other tier-one reserve asset alongside foreign exchange. This move, he believes, signals a growing recognition of gold's importance in the global financial system.
"The BIS would not have reclassified gold as the only other tier-one Reserve asset if wasn't for a reason," Schectman explained. "They don't do things for shits and giggles." He further argued that the emergence of BRICS and its potential for a gold-backed settlement currency could further solidify gold's role in the international monetary system.
While acknowledging the potential for Bitcoin to play a role in the future, Schectman emphasized the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies. He argued that a stable monetary system requires a more stable asset like gold.
"You cannot have something that is that volatile pegged to a monetary system," he said. "It doesn't work. You cannot it has to be stable and that's what gold represents is more stability."
Schectman concluded by emphasizing the importance of owning physical gold and silver as a hedge against economic uncertainty, inflation, and geopolitical instability. He believes that the current geopolitical and economic landscape favors precious metals and that investors should consider increasing their exposure to these assets.
Watch the full interview:
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee