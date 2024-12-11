Fed meeting outlook: Traders predict quarter-point rate cut

American traders are pricing in about an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at next week’s FOMC meeting of the Federal Reserve set for Dec. 18. The vast majority of the remaining 15% expect rates to stay the same, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.
Goldman Sachs, which has been bullish on gold for at least a year, said in a note that one of the biggest downside risks for gold in 2025 would be fewer rate cuts, according to a recent Reuters report.
“Gold could rise to just $2,890 an ounce if the Fed cuts only one more time,” a note from the bank states.
Precious metals prices are off of all-time highs following a monthlong period of stagnation following the election of former U.S. President Donald Trump to another term, set to begin in early 2025.
StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said gold’s lack of movement could be shortlived, as signs of a revival are beginning to take hold. She said the regime change in Syria along with China’s continuing of gold purchases will help to push prices higher.
Looking backward
Let’s take a look at how gold reacted to the last FOMC announcement:
Prices rose briefly during the Federal Reserve’s 2 p.m. meeting of the FOMC, but shortly after an appearance from Chair Jerome Powell prices began to drop almost 1%. The board agreed to set the federal funds rate at 5%, decreasing a quarter-point from the last meeting in September, which featured a surprising half-point cut.
The U.S. dollar also fell in the lead-up to the November meeting,
Gold prices have risen precipitously despite the heightened interest rate climate, and in continuing the surprise, they have also begun to level off and even drop as America begins its cutting cycle. These dynamics are typically backward from what traders expect the precious metals market to experience. Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..