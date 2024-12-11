We're in the Perfect Setup For Gold & Silver - Lobo Tiggre & Jeff Clark

In a recent interview on VRIC Media, renowned investor Lobo Tiggre declared, "We're in the perfect setup for gold and silver," highlighting the current market environment as ripe for precious metals investment.

Tiggre, a veteran investor and author of "The Independent Speculator," joined Jeff Clark of The Gold Advisor to discuss the gold and silver markets, the broader economic landscape, and the investment opportunities he sees emerging.

"Geopolitical uncertainty, coupled with the potential for economic instability, creates a compelling case for owning precious metals," Tiggre stated, emphasizing the role of gold and silver as safe-haven assets in times of crisis.

Copper: A Shining Star

While bullish on both gold and silver, Tiggre singled out copper as a particularly exciting investment opportunity.

"Even if those projections are only half right, you're going to have a deficit in the copper industry for many years," Tiggre said, referring to the anticipated supply-demand imbalance in the copper market driven by the global energy transition and increasing industrial demand.

"I don't fear the recession so much. I buy opportunity when I see it," Tiggre added, highlighting the historical tendency for copper prices to rebound strongly following economic downturns.

Beyond Metals: Focus on Catalysts

Jeff Clark emphasized the importance of individual company analysis within the mining sector.

"I'm looking less at the metal than I am at an actual mining stock," Clark stated. "Is there some compelling reason for this particular metals company... to have a discovery or an advancement... that could be transformational for that company?"

While both investors remain bullish on uranium, Tiggre cautioned that while promising, he doesn't expect uranium prices to repeat the dramatic surge seen in recent years.

Tiggre expressed a more cautious stance on platinum, citing the potential impact of a global recession on the automotive industry, a major consumer of platinum group metals (PGMs).

"The major, not just the lions here, but like the huge consumer of PGMs is the Auto industry," Tiggre stated. "And you can... look at past recessions, typically Auto Sales dip for two to three years."

Diversification is Key

Both investors stressed the importance of diversification, both within the precious metals space and across asset classes and jurisdictions. Tiggre emphasized the value of holding a portion of one's gold and other assets outside of their home country as a crucial risk mitigation strategy.

"Your money is naked if you don't have some protection for it," Tiggre explained, emphasizing the need for a "plan B" in case of unforeseen circumstances within one's home jurisdiction.

Watch the full interview: