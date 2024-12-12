Disconnect in Gold Equities and What it Means for Investors - Ross Beaty

In a recent interview by VRIC Media, renowned mining executive Ross Beaty warned of a significant disconnect between gold prices and gold mining stocks. While gold prices have been climbing, gold equities have been languishing, creating an unusual and potentially lucrative opportunity for investors.
Crazy Unprecedented Disconnect
"This is for this audience, I'd say if there's one single thing I can talk about that is I hope going to make you money in 2024 it's what's going on today with this disconnect this crazy unprecedented in my career disconnect between the gold price and gold equities," Beaty stated. He believes this divergence from historical trends is unsustainable and that gold equities are poised for a significant rebound.
Time to Buy
"When this re-equilibration happens it's going to be immediate it's going to be huge you're going to get double or a triple and that's when you make the real money," he emphasized. Beaty himself is acting on this conviction, increasing his investments in gold equities after a period of inactivity. He advises investors to focus on well-managed companies with strong fundamentals and to diversify their portfolios across different stages of development.
Beaty's insights offer valuable perspective for investors seeking to navigate the current market landscape. His long-standing experience in the mining sector and his conviction in the impending rebound of gold equities provide a compelling argument for investors to reassess their positions and potentially increase their exposure to this sector.
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..