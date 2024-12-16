Jerusalem Post
China Gold Mining Threatens Congo's Precious Ecosystem

In Congo's protected Okapi Wildlife Reserve, a Chinese gold mining operation decimates forests, threatens rare species, and devastates local communities, raising urgent global conservation questions.

By ERAN TAL
Illustration of China's gold mining in Congo (photo credit: PR)
Illustration of China's gold mining in Congo
(photo credit: PR)

In the heart of eastern Congo's lush Ituri province, a Chinese mining operation is quietly dismantling one of the world's most precious ecological treasures. The Okapi Wildlife Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is under siege by Kimia Mining Investment, a company accused of systematically decimating a forest that represents a critical global biodiversity hotspot.

A Vanishing Forest and Its Inhabitants

Spanning over 13,000 square kilometers, the reserve is home to 15% of the world's remaining okapis - a rare forest giraffe species. But this unique ecosystem is rapidly disappearing. Satellite images reveal a stark transformation: where dense forests once thrived, now sprawl mining sites, cranes, and debris-scattered landscapes.

Murky Boundaries, Controversial Permits

The mining operation's legality hinges on suspiciously shifting reserve boundaries. Rights groups allege that mining permits were illegally awarded using manipulated maps, effectively shrinking the protected area by nearly a third. Despite mining being explicitly prohibited in protected areas under Congo's mining code, Kimia Mining has secured permits extending until 2048.

Environmental and Human Cost

The environmental toll is devastating. Between January and May, the reserve lost over 480 hectares of forest cover - equivalent to nearly 900 football fields. Local communities report catastrophic consequences:

  • Rivers and soil contaminated by mining operations
  • Dramatic decline in agricultural productivity
  • Increased poaching due to population influx
  • Mercury pollution threatening human and ecological health

Voices of Desperation

Local residents like Muvunga Kakule have seen their livelihoods evaporate. Once a successful artisanal miner and farmer, he's now lost 95% of his income and can no longer send his children to school.

Wendo Olengama, a Pygmy chief, laments the transformation: "During hunting season, I could capture up to seven animals a day. Now, I'm lucky to get two."

International Concern

Conservation groups like the Rainforest Foundation UK are sounding the alarm. "It is alarming that a semi-industrial mining operation is being given free rein in what's supposed to be a protected World Heritage Site," says Joe Eisen, the organization's executive director.

A Critical Carbon Sink at Risk

Beyond biodiversity, the Congo Basin rainforest represents a vital carbon sink crucial for mitigating climate change. The ongoing destruction threatens not just local ecosystems but global environmental stability.

The Company's Defense

Kimia Mining spokesperson Issa Aboubacar argues that mining is crucial for Congo's revenue and that the company employs over 2,000 people. However, this economic argument rings hollow against the backdrop of environmental devastation.

UNESCO's Next Move

UNESCO has requested a comprehensive report from Congo by February, seeking clarity on resolving the boundary and mining issues. The world watches and waits.

As the forest continues to shrink and local communities suffer, one question remains: At what point does economic development become environmental destruction?

Source: The Lawton Constitution

