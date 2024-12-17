Not in a Precious Metals Mining Bull Market | Peter Marrone

In a recent interview with The Deep Dive, Peter Marrone, founder and CEO of Allied Gold, offered a contrarian perspective on the current state of the gold market. While gold prices have shown some strength, Marrone argued that "we're not in a bull market for precious metals mining companies because the precious metals mining companies nowhere near reflecting what is the value of the metal."
This seemingly bearish statement, however, was delivered with a distinct air of optimism. Marrone, who successfully built and exited Yamana Gold, a major gold producer, for $4.8 billion, believes this disconnect between gold prices and mining company valuations presents a unique opportunity for investors.
"Yes, gold price is roughly $2,600-$2,700 per ounce, but the precious metals mining companies with some very very few exceptions are not trading as if the precious metals… are at that price," he explained in the interview. "It's trading at a deep discount to that."
Marrone further emphasized that the current lack of significant capital inflows into the gold mining sector is not necessarily a negative. "Is that a negative or a positive? I think it's a positive because if the precious metals mining companies are holding their own… it's only a matter of time before the marketplace catches up," he stated. He likened the potential for a surge of capital into the sector to "a Niagara Falls volume of water coming through a garden hose."
The interview delved into various aspects of the gold mining industry, including the challenges of raising capital in today's market, the evolving role of streaming companies, and the growth potential of African mining operations. Marrone highlighted Allied Gold's strategic focus on Africa, emphasizing the region's rich geological potential and the company's plans to significantly increase production in the coming years.
"I think that that the emphasis on Africa now is because that's where I think and Emerging Markets more generally is that's where I think there's the juice," he said. "There are some of the best Gold Belts in the world… and I think that that can only go up."
Marrone also addressed concerns about geopolitical risks in African mining operations, emphasizing the importance of sound risk management and responsible operating practices. "Let's look at the importance of mining in the particular jurisdiction… can you mine effectively… can you generate cash flow?" he stated. "I prefer to look at it from the lens of how do I generate a return rather than just a headline of the geopolitical risk."
The interview concluded with Marrone outlining key milestones for investors to watch in the coming year, including increased production, exploration successes, and the advancement of the Kuk mine project in Ethiopia. He emphasized the company's commitment to operational excellence and shareholder value, stating, "When management owns 20% of the stock, you can understand that we're as invested as you are in making sure that we get that share price up."
Watch the full interview:
