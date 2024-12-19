Jerusalem Post
Don't Sneeze, FED Won't Save You, Gold to Explode - Michael Oliver

Oliver believes in an imminent stock market crash, emphasizing the potential for a sudden and significant downturn.

By PR
In a recent interview with Soar Financially, Michael Oliver, a seasoned financial expert, shared his insights on the current state of the stock market and the potential for a major shift in precious metal prices, particularly gold.

Michael Oliver warns of an impending stock market crash, citing his momentum-based analysis that indicates a bubble nearing its peak. He predicts a sudden market reversal, potentially triggered by a minor price drop. 

This crash, Oliver believes, will drive investors towards safe-haven assets like gold, leading to a surge in gold prices. While the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut may occur, Oliver views it as a response to a weakening economy rather than a primary driver of gold's rise. 

He emphasizes the crucial role of technical indicators such as momentum and trigger points in identifying market turning points and making informed investment decisions

A Look at 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, Oliver anticipates a scenario where a stock market crash would likely trigger more aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in an attempt to stimulate the economy. 

He warns that sectors like financials, home builders, and real estate are particularly vulnerable to a market downturn, potentially creating a ripple effect across the broader economy. 

In this environment, Oliver believes a significant market correction could reignite gold's rally, potentially surpassing the ambitious $8,000 per ounce price target discussed in his previous interview with Kai Hoffman.

Political Neutrality in Forecasting

While acknowledging the current political climate, Oliver emphasizes that his models remain independent of political influences. He focuses on technical analysis and historical data to form his market predictions.

Michael Oliver's interview offers valuable insights for investors navigating the current market uncertainties. His prediction of a potential stock market correction and subsequent rise in gold prices highlights the importance of diversification and strategic asset allocation. 

While the future remains uncertain, Oliver's technical expertise and historical perspective provide a compelling framework for making informed investment decisions.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


