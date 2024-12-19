Bullish Returns Incoming?! Gold and Silver Projection | Tavi Costa

In a recent interview on the Sprott Money, the portfolio manager at Crescat Capital, Tavi Costa shared his bullish outlook for precious metals, particularly gold and silver, in the coming year. Costa, a renowned figure in the precious metals investment space, believes the stage is set for a significant shift in the global economic landscape, with a weakening US dollar and a subsequent boom in the mining sector.

"I think that the dollar trade would probably be the most important investment idea of 2025," Costa stated in the interview. "It's my biggest focus right now." He further emphasized his skepticism about the current strength of the US dollar, stating, "I think that the dollar to me looks extremely peaky and overvalued and overbought and over position."

Costa believes that the current strength of the US dollar is unsustainable, driven by a combination of factors including excessive debt, unsustainable fiscal policies, and the potential for a reversal of capital flows from the US to other global markets. "The world cannot grow with the strong dollar," he asserted, highlighting the potential for a "rolling over" of the dollar and a subsequent shift in investment flows towards emerging markets and undervalued assets, including precious metals.

The potential for a weakening dollar, according to Costa, could act as a powerful catalyst for the mining sector. "I think the best analogy I have is... you've seen the wave of the first wave coming, which is gold," he explained.

"The second wave is forming which is silver and the other metals have started to move as well... and you have this other wave forming which hasn't even started yet which is the Emerging Markets wave that is linked as well with the the metals of industry."

Costa emphasized the potential for a significant increase in mergers and acquisitions activity within the mining sector, signaling a renewed interest and investment in the industry. He also highlighted the growing recognition of the strategic importance of the mining sector for the US economy, given its current reliance on imports of critical minerals.

While acknowledging the contrarian nature of his predictions, Costa believes that the current market conditions present a unique opportunity for investors. "I think it's not unique to the mining space it's just a timing effect... when the dollar starts to move the other way," he stated.

