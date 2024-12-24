Gold To Steal the Spotlight in 2025 (Smart Money’s Next Big Bet) - Stephen Mullowney

Gold, the age-old haven for investors, is poised to make a significant comeback in 2025, according to industry experts. This resurgence is driven by a confluence of factors, including rising geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and a potential shift from the US dollar to the global reserve currency.

"The world is becoming rougher of a playground," insight shared by Stephen Mullowney, CEO of TRX Gold, in a recent interview with Commodity Culture. "And about that and US sanctions, I think you need to keep an eye on that too." Mullowney, a veteran of the precious metals industry, highlighted the growing role of gold as a safe-haven asset in an increasingly uncertain world.

Central banks are also playing a crucial role in driving gold demand. "When you look at history, the Bretton Woods system... is not that long ago," Mullowney explained. "With all the uncertainty and with, you know, the BRICS out there saying they want to try to become have a different form of exchange besides the US dollar or King Dollar, then yeah, I'm not surprised that you have Central Bank gold buying." This shift towards gold as a reserve asset, coupled with increasing de-dollarization efforts, is expected to significantly bolster gold prices.

TRX Gold, a leading gold producer operating in Tanzania, is well-positioned to capitalize on this growing demand. Mullowney emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value creation. "We want to invest capital on high returns," he stated. "And we want to continually grow the asset and grow the company." By reinvesting profits back into exploration and expanding production capacity at its Buck Reef gold project, TRX Gold aims to deliver strong returns for its investors.

While geopolitical risks and central bank demand are key drivers of the gold market, it's important to note that gold's appeal extends beyond these factors. As a hedge against inflation and a store of value, gold has historically proven its resilience in times of economic uncertainty.

Looking ahead, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for gold. With increasing geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and a potential shift in the global monetary system, gold is poised to reclaim its position as a cornerstone of diversified investment portfolios.

Watch the full interview: