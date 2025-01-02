Western Markets Losing Their Grip On Gold & Silver | Peter Grandich

In a recent interview by Liberty and Finance, renowned precious metals expert Peter Grandich discussed the shifting dynamics of the global gold and silver markets. Grandich, a seasoned investor with decades of experience, highlighted the diminishing influence of Western markets like London and New York, asserting that "Asia is becoming the center for Metals trading... Europe particularly London and New York as each day goes by is becoming less and less of a force."
This shift, he argued, could have profound implications for market volatility and price discovery. "The difference is there are serious physical buyers of it [gold], not these paper pushers that have existed in London and New York," Grandich emphasized. He further noted that the decline of Western dominance could lead to reduced market manipulation and increased price stability in the long run.
Bullish on Gold, Cautious on Silver
Grandich maintained a bullish outlook on gold, predicting a potential price target of $3,000 per ounce in 2025. He attributed this bullish sentiment to continued central bank buying and the potential for increased mainstream investor interest. However, he cautioned that a correction, potentially reaching $2,300, could occur in the short term.
Regarding silver, Grandich acknowledged its strong fundamentals but expressed concern over its persistent inability to decouple from gold's price movements. He believes that silver needs to break above the $35-$36 per ounce level to establish its momentum.
Geopolitical Uncertainty and the US Dollar
Grandich highlighted the potential impact of geopolitical uncertainty and the weakening US dollar on precious metals prices. He emphasized that the rising national debt and the ongoing trade war could weaken the dollar's strength, bolstering the appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset.
Beyond market predictions, Grandich stressed the importance of sound financial planning, emphasizing the need for individuals to prioritize cash flow management and reduce reliance on debt. "Less is more," he stated, emphasizing the importance of living within one's means and minimizing financial risk.
