Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Western Markets Losing Their Grip On Gold & Silver | Peter Grandich

Precious metals expert Peter Grandich warns of Western markets losing their grip on gold and silver, with Asia emerging as the dominant force.

By PR
Western Markets Losing Their Grip On Gold & Silver | Peter Grandich (photo credit: PR)
Western Markets Losing Their Grip On Gold & Silver | Peter Grandich
(photo credit: PR)

In a recent interview by Liberty and Finance, renowned precious metals expert Peter Grandich discussed the shifting dynamics of the global gold and silver markets. Grandich, a seasoned investor with decades of experience, highlighted the diminishing influence of Western markets like London and New York, asserting that "Asia is becoming the center for Metals trading... Europe particularly London and New York as each day goes by is becoming less and less of a force."

This shift, he argued, could have profound implications for market volatility and price discovery. "The difference is there are serious physical buyers of it [gold], not these paper pushers that have existed in London and New York," Grandich emphasized. He further noted that the decline of Western dominance could lead to reduced market manipulation and increased price stability in the long run.

Bullish on Gold, Cautious on Silver

Grandich maintained a bullish outlook on gold, predicting a potential price target of $3,000 per ounce in 2025. He attributed this bullish sentiment to continued central bank buying and the potential for increased mainstream investor interest. However, he cautioned that a correction, potentially reaching $2,300, could occur in the short term.

Regarding silver, Grandich acknowledged its strong fundamentals but expressed concern over its persistent inability to decouple from gold's price movements. He believes that silver needs to break above the $35-$36 per ounce level to establish its momentum.

Geopolitical Uncertainty and the US Dollar

Grandich highlighted the potential impact of geopolitical uncertainty and the weakening US dollar on precious metals prices. He emphasized that the rising national debt and the ongoing trade war could weaken the dollar's strength, bolstering the appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset.

Beyond market predictions, Grandich stressed the importance of sound financial planning, emphasizing the need for individuals to prioritize cash flow management and reduce reliance on debt. "Less is more," he stated, emphasizing the importance of living within one's means and minimizing financial risk.

Watch the full interview:

Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Gold
Precious Metals
Interview
Silver
price analysis