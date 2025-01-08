Gold Moving East? Here's Why It Doesn't Matter | Phil Low

In a recent interview on Liberty and Finance, Phil Low, host of the Rumble channel "The Bitter Draft," challenged the prevailing narrative of China's growing gold reserves as a threat to the West.
"I will be very very surprised if the CCP survives the death of the Yuan," Low stated, emphasizing the potential economic turmoil that could ensue. He argued that China's current economic model is deeply flawed, with significant misallocation of resources and a lack of accountability.
Low pointed to the inefficiency of Chinese-backed projects in countries like the Congo, citing the documentary "Empire of Dust" as an example. "The Chinese Empire is funded by inflation, as all Empires are," he explained. "When the inflation stops, the Chinese Empire is going to collapse along with the American Empire."
Focusing on Individual Liberty and Free Markets
Instead of fearing China's gold hoard, Low encourages viewers to focus on building a more prosperous and equitable society based on individual liberty and free markets. "We must walk among the lepers and we must buy their stuff and we must invest in their businesses," he urged. "We are the capitalists."
Low acknowledged the challenges of dismantling the current system, particularly the entrenched interests that benefit from fiat currency and inflation. However, he emphasized the importance of breaking free from this system and creating a society based on sound money and cooperation.
Low's analysis provides a contrarian perspective on the current geopolitical landscape, urging viewers to focus on building a better future rather than succumbing to fear and pessimism. He believes that a decentralized, free-market system, rather than centralized control, will ultimately prevail.
Watch the full interview:
