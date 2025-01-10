On the Road to Hyperinflation (Gold and Silver) - Daryl Montgomery

In a recent interview with Natural Resource Stocks, gold and silver expert Daryl Montgomery warned of a potential hyperinflationary event in the United States. Montgomery's comments come as the U.S. economy continues to grapple with rising inflation and a growing national debt.
"We are on the road to hyperinflation," Montgomery said. "The government is printing money at an alarming rate, and the national debt is out of control. This is a recipe for disaster."
Montgomery also warned that the current economic situation is fragile and could easily lead to a recession. He pointed to the rising cost of living, the war in Ukraine, and the ongoing supply chain disruptions as factors that could trigger a downturn.
In response to these concerns, Montgomery recommended that investors invest in precious metals such as gold and silver as a hedge against inflation. He believes that these metals will hold their value, or even increase in value, during a period of economic turmoil.
"Gold and silver are a safe haven asset," Montgomery said. "They have a long history of holding their value during times of inflation and economic uncertainty."
Montgomery's comments have sparked a debate among investors and economists. Some agree with his assessment of the economic situation, while others believe that the risks of hyperinflation are overblown.
Regardless of one's views on the likelihood of hyperinflation, it is clear that the economic outlook is uncertain. Investors who are concerned about inflation may want to consider diversifying their portfolios with precious metals.
Watch the full interview:
