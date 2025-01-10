Markets in Chaos: Manipulation & GOLD in 2025 | Michael Gayed

In a recent interview on Soar Financially, hedge fund manager Michael Gayed discussed his thoughts on the current state of the market, the future of hedge funds, and his upcoming fund launches in 2025.

Gayed, known for his outspoken views and his "Phoenix" persona, believes we are in a "concentration bubble" in the S&P 500, dominated by large-cap tech names. He predicts this bubble will burst, creating new opportunities in other areas, such as miners, small caps, value stocks, and international markets.

"It's a hell of a lot easier to beat the S&P 500 when it's not the only game in town," Gayed said.

He also commented on the recent underperformance of hedge funds, attributing it to a lack of tailwinds for active managers in a purely large-cap-driven market.

"Hedge funds have sucked anything active and tactical has sucked until it doesn't," Gayed said. "And when it doesn't that's when the S&P is no longer going to be the only game in town."

Gayed went on to say that he is launching new funds in 2025 that will focus on these "interesting opportunities" outside the S&P 500. However, he remained tight-lipped on the specific details of the funds.

"I will keep that under wraps," Gayed said. "But there are a lot of interesting opportunities out there."

Gayed also discussed his belief that long-duration treasuries will make a comeback in 2025.

"This is probably the year where that starts to make a comeback," he said.

Overall, Gayed's interview paints a picture of a market ripe for change. With the S&P 500 bubble poised to burst, investors may want to consider diversifying their portfolios beyond large-cap tech stocks. Gayed's upcoming funds, focused on international markets, commodities, and other areas, could be an interesting option for those looking to capitalize on these potential opportunities.

Watch the full interview: