Buy or Sell: What to expect from Gold, Copper, Oil, and Gas in 2025 | Rick Rule

In a recent interview with VRIC Media, Rick Rule, a veteran investor with decades of experience in the natural resources sector, shared his insights on the future of several key commodities.

Rule expressed a strong bullish sentiment towards copper, stating, "I believe that copper is the most undervalued commodity in the world today." He emphasized the growing demand driven by the global transition to a more sustainable economy, coupled with significant supply chain constraints. Rule highlighted the challenges faced by the industry, citing the lengthy permitting process for new mines, exemplified by the Resolution Mine in Arizona, which has been in permitting for over 26 years.

Regarding uranium, Rule anticipates a price surge driven by the increasing global reliance on nuclear power as a clean energy source. He noted that the market is undergoing a significant shift, moving from short-term spot transactions to long-term contracts between producers and consumers. "This is a Game Changer," Rule emphasized, "… a small producer or developer can sign contracts with investment grade counterparties and take those contracts to the bank."

While acknowledging the ongoing demand for oil and gas, Rule expressed a more cautious outlook. He pointed to potential oversupply issues and the need for careful consideration of the evolving energy landscape.

Rule also addressed the broader economic landscape, expressing concerns about the US dollar's long-term trajectory. He stated, "I believe an old coder like me will continue to get the promised benefit of Social Security I don't know what they pay me 4,000 bucks a month and I think 10 years from now they pay me 5,000 bucks a month right but I think that the purchasing power of that $5,000 will be the equivalent of what $1,000 is today, in other words, we'll honor the nominal obligation by inflating away the net present value of the aggregate obligation." Rule sees gold as a crucial hedge against this potential devaluation, emphasizing its role as a store of value in times of economic uncertainty.

When discussing silver, Rule highlighted its historical tendency to outperform gold during bull markets. He emphasized the potential for significant gains in the high-quality junior silver mining sector, stating, "… when the generalist Capital comes in the space The Silo can't contain the capital I remember myself with some great pleasure the early part of the decade of the 90s and I remember underwriting first panoramic silver at 50 cents with a full warranty and watching it go to $45."

Rick Rule remains a prominent figure in the natural resources investment space. His insights offer valuable perspectives for investors navigating the complexities of the commodities markets.

