Bullish on Bitcoin, S&P and Gold 2025 | Raoul Pal

In a recent interview by Jimmy Connor, renowned global macro investor, and former hedge fund manager Raoul Pal shared his insights on the current economic landscape and his outlook for the future. Pal, who resides in the Cayman Islands, discussed a range of topics, from the impact of AI on the global economy to the potential for significant market gains in the coming years.
"I come into a process of mass change, it's going to create societal disruption, it's going to create enormous opportunity, but in ways we don't yet know," Pal stated, highlighting the profound impact of AI and other emerging technologies. He believes these advancements will fundamentally alter the way we work, live, and interact, necessitating a significant shift in our understanding of the economy.
"Let's use this opportunity to make as much money as possible," Pal continued. "That when we go into the early 2030s and the world is starting to move in ways we don't understand... we'll be secure because it's much easier to do it from a place of security." This philosophy underscores Pal's belief in leveraging the current economic environment to build a strong financial foundation for the future, particularly given the uncertainties that lie ahead.
"I think the unraveling of the political system in Europe could be one," Pal said, identifying a potential risk factor often overlooked by investors. "We're seeing all of these political systems rejecting the previous politicians... but does that force the change to the EU itself and then what would that mean for global trade?" This highlights the potential for unforeseen political instability to disrupt global markets and economic growth.
Pal remains bullish on the US economy, the stock market, and cryptocurrencies. "I think it's going to be a much stronger year than people expect," he said of Bitcoin, acknowledging potential short-term volatility but emphasizing the long-term growth potential driven by technological advancements. He also expressed optimism for gold, driven by the ongoing debasement of currency.
"If I were you, because you're going to come out with quite a lot of uncertainty, go travel, experience people," Pal advised young students. "The greatest skill in a world of machines is to be a human." He emphasized the importance of developing human skills and experiences, such as travel and cultural immersion, which will become increasingly valuable in an AI-dominated future.
Pal concluded by emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and adaptation. "This is the most exciting time I've ever lived through," he said. "My job is to go and speak to the most interesting people in the world, learn more, and then occasionally present it back as kind of a synopsis of here's where my thinking is." He encouraged viewers to engage with his work through his YouTube channel, "The Journeyman," where he shares his insights and interviews with other leading thinkers in the fields of finance, technology, and macroeconomics.
Raoul Pal's interview provides valuable insights into the evolving global economic landscape and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. His emphasis on adaptability, continuous learning, and investing in one's human capital resonates strongly in a world increasingly shaped by technological advancements.
Watch the full interview:
