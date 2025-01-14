China Starts Hoarding Gold Again, What Happens Next To Price? | Gwen Preston

In a recent interview by David Lin, Gwen Preston, VP of Communications at West Red Lake Gold Mines, provided crucial insights into this evolving landscape. Preston, a seasoned industry veteran, emphasized that this shift in buying patterns is fundamentally altering the gold market.

"The Chinese Central Bank is leading amongst those," Preston stated, highlighting the significant impact of their gold purchases on global markets. "The Chinese Central Bank decided to start buying gold again... and it took us a while to all realize that that's what was happening but that is exactly when the Chinese Central Bank started leaning back into the gold market."

This increased demand from Asia, coupled with growing concerns about de-globalization and the declining dominance of the US dollar, is driving investors worldwide to seek safe havens. "I think that those forces that have propelled gold higher remain in play," Preston explained. "I think that on the western investor side of things... that awareness of... debt risk of dollar risk of geopolitical risk I think it's rising."

While higher interest rates could pose a headwind for gold, Preston believes this impact will be limited to Asian buyers. "I don't think it has any impact at all on the Chinese Central Bank or on all the Asian... Middle Eastern money that is going into gold," she stated.

West Red Lake Gold Mines

Preston also provided an update on West Red Lake Gold Mines, highlighting the recent release of their pre-feasibility study for the Madson mine. "The pref feasibility study is the mine plan for the Madson mine," she explained. "It produces almost 70,000 ounces of gold a year and it produces these numbers... it produces $70 million of free cash flow annually on average over those six years."

The company is set to commence gold production in the middle of this year, a significant milestone for West Red Lake Gold Mines. "We are well funded to get this mine back into operation," Preston confirmed, emphasizing the company's financial stability.

The gold market is poised for continued growth, driven by a confluence of factors, including robust demand from Asia, growing investor concerns, and a supportive macroeconomic environment.

"The big news that's next will be the bulk sample," Preston revealed. "We're mining several areas and we're batched stockpiling those bulk samples on Surface and we're going to run those bulk samples through our Mill in March... we'll be able to say we expected this and this and we got this and this that's going to be a important Milestone so that news will be in April."

The upcoming release of bulk sample results will validate the company's production forecasts and further solidify investor confidence in West Red Lake Gold Mines' growth trajectory.

Watch the full interview: