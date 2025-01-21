Why Gold Will Hit $3,100 in 2025 | Florian Grummes

Florian Grummes, a financial analyst and technical trader with a decade of experience in the precious metals sector, believes gold is poised for further gains in 2025. In a recent interview by Soar Financially, Grummes expressed confidence in gold's upward trajectory, setting a price target of $3,100 per ounce. He attributed this bullish outlook to strong physical demand, particularly from China and other emerging markets. While acknowledging a recent consolidation phase, Grummes emphasized the strength of the underlying uptrend.
Grummes also highlighted the potential for a significant silver rally. "I assume there's a very good chance that Silva at some point will kick in and remember the summer of 2020 I mean Silva was beaten down in the co crash to down to 1112 and then in the summer of 2020 within like a few weeks it rode from $20 to $30 50 50% that's what silver can do," he explained.
Despite the recent strength of the US dollar, which typically exerts downward pressure on gold, Grummes observed that gold prices have remained resilient. "The dollar has been so strong yet gold is here holding up very well right it's been very resilient it's been very strong and you would have expected with such a strong dollar that gold is lower but it's not so that already tells us there is intrinsic strength in the gold market," he noted.
While anticipating increased market volatility in 2025, Grummes emphasized the importance of understanding that market volatility is likely to increase and advised investors to exercise caution and avoid excessive risk-taking.
Grummes' analysis provides a bullish outlook for gold in 2025, with a potential price target of $3,100 per ounce. He believes that strong physical demand, a potential silver rally, and a potential dollar correction could further propel gold prices higher. However, he also cautioned investors about the potential for increased market volatility and the importance of a diversified investment strategy.
Watch the full interview:
