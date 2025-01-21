Resource Battles: The Future of Gold, Copper & Geopolitics | Jay Martin

In a recent interview by Soar Financially, insights were shared by Jay Martin regarding the future of precious metals, the impact of geopolitics on resource extraction, and the upcoming VRIC conference in a recent interview.
Martin believes the uranium sector is poised for consolidation. "I don't know that we need a bunch more uranium explorers right now," he states, suggesting that a period of consolidation would be beneficial for the industry.
Focus on Gold, Copper, and Silver
At the upcoming VRIC conference, Martin anticipates a strong focus on gold, copper, and silver. "You probably see about half of the companies in the gold sector," he estimates, with a significant number exploring polymetallic deposits.
Martin emphasizes the critical role of geopolitics in resource security. "Countries will defend their access to the materials they need almost at all costs," he warns, citing historical examples such as the Banana Wars. He argues that understanding the underlying geopolitical motivations of different countries is crucial for navigating the complexities of the resource sector.
Watch the full interview:
