Unlocking Potential: Sonoro Gold's Future Strategies Revealed

Sonora Gold Corp. executives, Kenneth MacLeod and John Darch, recently outlined their vision for the future in an interview with Natural Resource Stocks. They highlighted key developments and emphasized the company's commitment to unlocking the full potential of its El Limon-Guetamo gold-silver project in Mexico.
"We believe that all the hard labor we put into the company over the past six years will come to fruition in 2025," stated MacLeod, expressing optimism about the year ahead. This sentiment, echoed throughout the interview, underscores the company's confidence in its ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
A significant development discussed was the resumption of VAT refunds from the Mexican government, amounting to approximately $2 million. This crucial financial boost will provide valuable resources for ongoing operations and future exploration activities.
Furthermore, the recent removal of the proposed ban on open-pit mining by the new Mexican government has significantly improved the operating environment for Sonora Gold. While ongoing consultations are taking place, the government's focus on economic growth indicates a supportive stance towards the mining industry.
"We're choosing at the bit right now to a get the project into the construction phase," MacLeod emphasized, highlighting the company's eagerness to advance the project towards production.
John Darch, a significant shareholder in Sonora Gold, emphasized the company's strong European shareholder base and the growing interest from US investors. "We believe it's a solid base and we believe the shareholders are with us," he stated, highlighting the company's commitment to transparency and building a solid foundation for long-term growth.
Sonora Gold's commitment to responsible mining and its focus on shareholder value were also key themes of the interview. Darch emphasized the company's experienced and committed team, highlighting the significant insider ownership and their consistent efforts to secure funding for exploration and development.
"This is going to go to production," Darch assured investors, emphasizing the company's determination to bring the El Limon-Guetamo project to fruition.
Watch the full interview:
