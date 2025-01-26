Central Banks Are Buying Gold & Silver —Should You Follow? Insights from Ronnie Stoeferle

In a recent interview on Sprott Money, renowned gold market analyst Ronnie Stoeferle, Managing Partner at Incrementum AG, offered compelling insights into the current gold market dynamics. Stoeferle, whose annual "In Gold We Trust" report is considered a must-read in the precious metals space, highlighted the unprecedented surge in central bank gold purchases as a key factor driving prices higher.

"Emerging market demand...from central banks from emerging markets and then on the other hand private consumption coming out from emerging markets that are really now moving the needle and they are really the marginal players in the gold market," Stoeferle emphasized during the interview. He argued that this shift in demand dynamics has significantly altered the gold market landscape.

Stoeferle's analysis suggests that while gold has experienced remarkable growth, particularly in terms of its performance against major currencies, the current market conditions might be ripe for a short-term consolidation phase. "I wouldn't expect too much from gold over the next couple of weeks to be honest," he cautioned, adding that "there's enormous buying P power waiting on the sidelines."

However, Stoeferle remains bullish on the long-term prospects for gold and silver. He believes that a resurgence of Western investment demand and a potential shift away from traditional bond investments could significantly boost prices.

"The main secular case for gold is flows from the bond market into the gold market," Stoeferle stated. "If bonds are The Benchmark then gold is actually in a not in a bull market but in a super bull market."

While gold prices have soared, the mining sector has lagged behind. Stoeferle attributed this to the underperformance of major mining companies like Barrick Gold and Newmont. He stressed the need for these companies to demonstrate stronger performance to attract institutional investors who typically gravitate towards larger, more liquid stocks.

"If those two companies should really make a turnaround and from a technical point of view I think the charts look pretty interesting I think that could attract you know generalists really coming in," Stoeferle explained.

Despite the challenges facing the mining sector, Stoeferle remains optimistic about the long-term prospects for both gold and silver. He believes that silver, in particular, could experience a significant surge as investor interest shifts towards the precious metal.

Watch the full interview: