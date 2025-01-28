The $40,000 Gold Question | Lynette Zang

In a recent interview with Soar Financially, renowned financial analyst Lynette Zang issued a stark warning about the current economic climate, predicting a potential surge in inflation and urging investors to consider gold as a crucial hedge against impending financial turmoil.

The interview delves deep into the current economic landscape, exploring the looming debt crisis, the weakening dollar, and the increasing inflationary pressures. Zang, founder of Zang Enterprises, has consistently warned of the dangers of fiat currencies and the importance of sound money principles.

"I think we're going to see a lot more inflation this year and a lot faster," Zang stated, emphasizing the disconnect between the Federal Reserve's monetary policies and the reality of rising prices. She argued that the Fed's attempts to lower interest rates are counterproductive in the face of escalating inflation, potentially leading to a loss of public confidence in the currency and triggering a hyperinflationary spiral.

"I can tell you if they did it today it would and they did it on a one-to-one basis that it would be north of $40,000 by the time they do it," Zang predicted regarding a potential government-mandated revaluation of gold. This bold statement, while seemingly extreme, underscores her concern about the fragility of the current financial system and the potential for a dramatic shift in the value of gold.

Zang further emphasized the importance of community and personal sovereignty in navigating these uncertain times. "If we can come together on a global basis and just get 3% a teeny weeny 3% of the global population to convert their government inflation based currencies into physical gold and silver that's everything right," she stated, advocating for individual action to protect wealth and ensure financial security.

The interview provides a sobering assessment of the current economic challenges, highlighting the risks associated with the growing debt burden, the weakening dollar, and the potential for a loss of public confidence in the financial system. While the $40,000 gold price prediction may seem dramatic, it serves as a stark reminder of the potential for significant shifts in the global financial landscape.

Watch the full interview: