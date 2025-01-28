Will Gold Rise During Trump's 2025 Agenda? Lobo Tiggre

In a recent conference by VRIC Media, insights were shared by Lobo Tiggre during his lecture on the potential economic and market implications of a possible return to power by a former US president. Tiggre, a seasoned investor and respected voice in the precious metals field, offered a candid assessment of the potential challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Tiggre began by acknowledging the inherent uncertainty surrounding the potential policies of a new administration. "The Trump trade for 2025," he stated, "is high volatility, extreme volatility." He highlighted the potential conflicts between campaign promises like tax cuts and deregulation with the desire to combat inflation, noting that "if you're going to slap Universal tariffs on everything coming from this country and others tomorrow, that will have consequences."

Global Implications and Geopolitical Risk

Tiggre expressed concern about the potential repercussions of a potential shift in US foreign policy. He cautioned that a rapid withdrawal from Ukraine could embolden Russia and deter other allies, potentially destabilizing the global geopolitical landscape. "If Trump goes into this thing in Ukraine and it doesn't go the way he hopes, there is a nonzero chance of this getting much much worse," he warned.

Given this backdrop of heightened uncertainty, Tiggre emphasized the importance of seeking safe haven assets. "Buy gold," he urged, "because I'm afraid it may go to $10,000." He further suggested that gold mining stocks, particularly those with strong fundamentals, could offer attractive investment opportunities. "I think the better stocks will deliver capital gains here," he stated.

Harnessing Volatility Through Option Strategies

Tiggre advocated for a more nuanced approach to navigating market volatility. He encouraged investors to consider selling options on assets they would like to own at lower prices. "If you sell puts on something you'd want to own anyway...and it gets hit hard...you get a chance to buy that stock at a very low price," he explained. "That's a win-win way to play volatility."

Tiggre's presentation provided valuable insights into the potential challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in a potentially volatile market environment. While he acknowledged the inherent uncertainty, he offered practical investment strategies for navigating the "Trump trade" while seeking to mitigate risk and capitalize on potential market opportunities.

Watch the full interview: