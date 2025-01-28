Will Gold Rise During Trump's 2025 Agenda? Lobo Tiggre

In a recent conference by VRIC Media, insights were shared by Lobo Tiggre during his lecture on the potential economic and market implications of a possible return to power by a former US president. Tiggre, a seasoned investor and respected voice in the precious metals field, offered a candid assessment of the potential challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
Tiggre began by acknowledging the inherent uncertainty surrounding the potential policies of a new administration. "The Trump trade for 2025," he stated, "is high volatility, extreme volatility." He highlighted the potential conflicts between campaign promises like tax cuts and deregulation with the desire to combat inflation, noting that "if you're going to slap Universal tariffs on everything coming from this country and others tomorrow, that will have consequences."
Global Implications and Geopolitical Risk
Tiggre expressed concern about the potential repercussions of a potential shift in US foreign policy. He cautioned that a rapid withdrawal from Ukraine could embolden Russia and deter other allies, potentially destabilizing the global geopolitical landscape. "If Trump goes into this thing in Ukraine and it doesn't go the way he hopes, there is a nonzero chance of this getting much much worse," he warned.
Given this backdrop of heightened uncertainty, Tiggre emphasized the importance of seeking safe haven assets. "Buy gold," he urged, "because I'm afraid it may go to $10,000." He further suggested that gold mining stocks, particularly those with strong fundamentals, could offer attractive investment opportunities. "I think the better stocks will deliver capital gains here," he stated.
Harnessing Volatility Through Option Strategies
Tiggre advocated for a more nuanced approach to navigating market volatility. He encouraged investors to consider selling options on assets they would like to own at lower prices. "If you sell puts on something you'd want to own anyway...and it gets hit hard...you get a chance to buy that stock at a very low price," he explained. "That's a win-win way to play volatility."
Tiggre's presentation provided valuable insights into the potential challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in a potentially volatile market environment. While he acknowledged the inherent uncertainty, he offered practical investment strategies for navigating the "Trump trade" while seeking to mitigate risk and capitalize on potential market opportunities.
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..