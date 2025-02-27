Gold Price Sending a Warning Signal: Paper Assets Set to Collapse

In a recent interview by VRIC Media, seasoned financial analysts Alasdair Macleod and Michael Oliver issued stark warnings about the fragility of current financial markets, suggesting that the rising gold price is a key indicator of an impending collapse in paper assets. Their insights, shared in a continuation of a previous discussion, focused on the underlying vulnerabilities within the banking sector and the broader credit bubble, painting a grim picture for investors heavily invested in traditional markets.

The Illusion of Stability: A Repeat of History?

Macleod cautioned against complacency, drawing parallels to the 1929-32 Wall Street crash. "These things don't happen overnight," he stated, "It could be that the credit bubble doesn't pop for some time, or rather like Wall Street in 1929 to 32, you have an initial shock, you've got several months of recovery, and then it's a long, long, long descend." He emphasized that even after an initial downturn, a prolonged decline could follow, highlighting the potential for a devastating 85% drop from peak to trough.

Oliver, founder of Momentum Structural Analysis, echoed these concerns, pointing to the "mistake" of focusing solely on the "Magnificent 7" tech stocks. He argued that deeper vulnerabilities lie within sectors like healthcare and finance. "I see the breakage in key sectors that people aren't so focused on, and they should be," he asserted, citing "extreme technical vulnerability" in the financial sector due to the high-yield debt market.

Banking on Leverage: A House of Cards

Macleod delved into the precarious state of bank balance sheets, noting their "very highly leveraged" position compared to historical norms. "If you look at US bank balance sheets… it looks to me as if they're round about 13, 14 times equity," he revealed, contrasting this with the healthier 6-8 times equity seen at the bottom of lending cycles. He further highlighted the even greater leverage in Japanese and Eurozone banks, some reaching 20 times asset-to-equity ratios.

This excessive leverage, Macleod explained, makes banks highly susceptible to a "collapse in the value of their collateral," triggering a self-feeding cycle of liquidation reminiscent of the 1930s. "This is back to the 1930s thing," he said, "You know, the idea… once the collateral starts losing value, it then starts getting liquidated by the banks." He also noted how regulations encourage banks to lend to governments rather than businesses, further distorting the system. "So you can see that the whole system is actually unwittingly almost being moved into the sort of situation where it's no longer fit for purpose as banks," he said.

Momentum vs. Price: Uncovering Hidden Dangers

Oliver explained his unique approach to market analysis, focusing on momentum rather than price charts. "Momentum is almost always… leads price in terms of making a top, making a bottom, having a correction, etc.," he stated. He revealed that his analysis of the healthcare sector (XLV) uncovered a "structure from hell waiting right below its feet," with a potential for a massive momentum floor breach.

Similarly, his examination of the financial sector (XLF) revealed widespread vulnerability. "I couldn't find one that didn't look vulnerable," he said, noting that several stocks were "literally several percent away from breaking massive quarterly momentum structures." He singled out BlackRock as an example, suggesting it was "already starting to break its structure."

Gold's Silent Message: A Precursor to Crisis

Both experts believe that the rising gold price is not merely a commodity fluctuation but a signal of deeper systemic issues. Oliver stated, "I think Gold knows that, tell you the truth. I think it knows that anyway. It's a broader situation than merely a tech bubble." Macleod agreed, emphasizing the interconnectedness of the credit bubble and the banking sector's vulnerabilities. "I mean, it'll be something to do with the credit bubble," he said, "I mean, once the credit bubble goes, I mean, there the banks that will be taken out, I mean, inevitably, inevitably."

In light of these warnings, Macleod stressed the importance of financial education. "People don't understand money, credit, and so I need to educate them," he said, explaining the purpose of his Macleod Finance substack. He aims to "equip them to deal with what's going to be very, very difficult times ahead."

Oliver, through Momentum Structural Analysis, offers a unique perspective on market dynamics, urging investors to look beyond conventional price charts. "We're in a world now where these tectonic plates are impacting and going to impact, yeah loudly," he warned.

The insights shared by Macleod and Oliver paint a sobering picture of the current financial landscape. Their warnings about the credit bubble's fragility, the banking sector's vulnerability, and the potential for a significant market downturn should serve as a wake-up call for investors. As gold continues to rise, it may well be signaling a broader collapse of paper assets, demanding vigilance and a proactive approach to wealth preservation.

Watch the full interview: