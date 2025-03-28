Are The Elite about to Lose Control of the Silver Price? | John Rubino

In a compelling recent interview with CapitalCosm, veteran financial analyst John Rubino delivered a stark warning about the precarious state of global finance and the imminent potential for a dramatic surge in silver prices. Rubino, a respected voice in the precious metals community, outlined a confluence of geopolitical and economic factors that he believes could trigger a massive shift in the silver market, potentially stripping established powers of their ability to suppress its value.

Rubino, known for his insightful and often contrarian perspectives, engaged in a wide-ranging discussion with CapitalCosm's host, Danny, touching upon everything from easing nuclear war fears to the alarming rise in global debt. However, the central theme of the interview revolved around the unique dynamics of the silver market and the forces that could propel it to unprecedented heights.

While acknowledging a recent decrease in the immediate threat of a large-scale military conflict, Rubino cautioned against complacency. He argued that underlying economic vulnerabilities and potential governmental missteps continue to pose significant risks. This backdrop of uncertainty, he contends, further strengthens the case for holding precious metals as a safe haven.

Silver: A Market on the Brink of a Major Breakout?

Rubino’s analysis painted a particularly bullish picture for silver. He highlighted the metal's historical undervaluation relative to gold, the growing industrial demand, and the increasingly tight physical supply.

"It could easily be that silver is going to start its big run now," Rubino stated, emphasizing the historically high gold-silver ratio as a key indicator. "In every precious metals bull market gold goes up and it goes up and it goes up and silver languishes for a little while and then towards the end everybody starts thinking in physical terms... and they switch to silver."

He elaborated on the mechanics of the silver market, noting its "super thin" physical availability and the highly leveraged nature of the paper market. This combination, according to Rubino, creates a scenario where a significant influx of investment demand could trigger a rapid and substantial price increase.

"If all the investment demand that is potentially out there in the world comes into silver that would swamp anything that the bullion banks can do about it," Rubino asserted. "And so you would just get investment demand replacing industrial demand or part of industrial demand and it'll still be to the moon for silver."

Central Bank Actions and Debt Fueling Precious Metals

Rubino reiterated his view that central bank buying of gold, driven by concerns over currency stability and geopolitical risks, is providing a strong tailwind for the entire precious metals sector. He also pointed to the staggering levels of debt accumulation in the US and other Western nations as a fundamental driver for investors seeking the safety of tangible assets.

"We've entered the currency death spiral for the world's big fiat currencies and that would explain aggressive gold buying out there," Rubino explained. He believes this environment will further incentivize investors to turn to precious metals, including silver, as a hedge against currency devaluation.

The interview's title, "Are The Elite about to LOSE CONTROL of the Silver Price?", directly addresses a key aspect of Rubino's analysis. He acknowledged the potential for entities, including defense contractors seeking to keep input costs low, to attempt to suppress silver prices.

"It's possible that the the defense contractors via bullion banks or hedge funds or whoever might get involved in trying to suppress the price of silver," Rubino conceded.

However, he argued that the fundamental supply-demand dynamics and the sheer volume of potential investment demand could ultimately overwhelm these efforts. "There's at at a point there's no real way to stop something from going up if it's if we're running out of it which is kind of the case with silver," he stated emphatically.

Rubino suggested that any attempts to artificially depress the price could create an even greater buying opportunity, potentially leading to a "parabolic part of this process where we start worrying about availability of silver not how much do you have to pay for it but can you get any at all."

While strongly advocating for precious metals, Rubino advised a measured approach to investing, recommending gradual buying and dollar-cost averaging. He also stressed the importance of broader preparedness in the face of potential economic and supply chain disruptions.

"There's lots of things besides investing that we ought to be doing," Rubino advised. "There's all kinds of prepping stuff that a reasonable person should be looking at now because it's it's completely possible that heading into the currency reset supply chains get very messy."

John Rubino's interview on CapitalCosm serves as a powerful reminder of the interconnectedness of global geopolitics and financial markets. His analysis suggests that the silver market is on the cusp of a significant transformation, potentially defying long-standing price suppression efforts. While cautioning against alarmism, Rubino presents a compelling investment thesis for precious metals, particularly silver, while also urging individuals to take proactive steps to enhance their overall resilience in an increasingly uncertain world. Investors and concerned citizens alike would be wise to consider the implications of Rubino's insights as the global economic landscape continues to evolve.

Watch the full interview: