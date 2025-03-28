'Trigger Point' For Parabolic Silver Price Closer Than Ever: Shawn Khunkhun

In a recent compelling interview with Commodity Culture, Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of Dolly Varden Silver, articulated a strong case for an imminent surge in silver prices, suggesting the "trigger point" for a parabolic move may be closer than ever. Drawing on his extensive experience in the precious metals mining sector, Khunkhun highlighted persistent supply deficits and unique market dynamics that could propel silver to unprecedented levels.

Khunkhun, whose company is focused on advancing its high-grade silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, provided a detailed analysis of the macro forces at play. He emphasized that, unlike previous cycles, the current environment is characterized by a prolonged structural deficit fueled by both robust industrial demand and enduring investment interest.

"The way to sum up is that just persistent supply deficits," Khunkhun stated early in the interview, setting the stage for his bullish outlook. "That is the main macro Trend."

Persistent Supply Deficits: The Foundation for a Silver Surge

Khunkhun outlined several key factors contributing to this persistent deficit, including the increasing demand for silver in green technologies, its role as a monetary metal amid economic uncertainties, and the complexities of silver mine supply. He noted that while these fundamentals have been present for some time, the recent uptick in silver prices indicates a growing market recognition of these pressures.

"What's great Jesse now is we're in an environment where we are seeing the price move up, we're seeing incredible price appreciation," Khunkhun observed, acknowledging the increasing momentum in the silver market.

A crucial element of Khunkhun's analysis centered on the unique nature of silver mine supply. Unlike gold, where higher prices typically incentivize increased primary mining, the majority of silver is produced as a byproduct of other metals. This inherent limitation means that even a significant rise in silver prices may not translate into a proportional increase in supply.

"Unlike rising prices being the you know the Cure for more silver that doesn't work that way and that's the fundamental difference," Khunkhun explained. This structural constraint, he argued, is a key reason for the passionate conviction among silver investors.

Identifying the 'Trigger Point': A Confluence of Factors

While acknowledging the difficulty in pinpointing the exact catalyst for a parabolic price move, Khunkhun suggested that a confluence of factors is currently at play. These include geopolitical instability, tightness in physical silver markets evidenced by significant inventory drawdowns at exchanges like the LBMA, and the increasing awareness of the persistent supply-demand imbalance.

Referencing historical examples, Khunkhun pondered what the "trigger point" might be this time, drawing parallels to events that propelled gold prices in the past. He also raised the possibility that the triggering process is already underway.

"Are we going to look back and say, well it was Vladimir Putin bringing silver into his precious, you know, the Russian Central Bank's precious metal basket? Was it that? Was it Trump's tariffs and the lbma inventories going down over 8% in the month of January alone? Right, like what are we going to point to?" Khunkhun mused, highlighting the array of potential catalysts.

As CEO of Dolly Varden Silver, Khunkhun naturally positioned his company as a significant beneficiary of the anticipated silver price surge. He emphasized the company's strategic advantages, including its location in a safe jurisdiction, the high-grade nature of its deposits, and the substantial mineral inventory it controls.

"My ambition is to take it to top 10," Khunkhun stated, outlining his vision for Dolly Varden to become a leading silver equity. He highlighted recent positive drilling results, particularly from the Wolf vein, which shows increasing grade and thickness at depth, suggesting significant potential for resource expansion.

Khunkhun concluded his analysis by underscoring a critical difference in the current silver market compared to historical cycles: the significant and growing industrial demand. With silver being essential in numerous high-tech applications, investors will increasingly compete with industrial users for a metal with a constrained primary supply.

"A century ago when investors went to get that silver exposure... they didn't have to compete with industry... today less than half of the silver is for investors the other half is taken up by industry," Khunkhun emphasized. This dynamic, he believes, will be a key driver in pushing silver prices significantly higher.

Shawn Khunkhun's interview provides a compelling and well-reasoned argument for a significant upward movement in silver prices. His deep understanding of the mining industry and the specific dynamics of the silver market lends credibility to his bullish outlook. By focusing on the persistent supply deficits and the unique constraints on increasing primary silver production, Khunkhun effectively builds a case for a potentially parabolic price surge.

Watch the full interview: