What's next for gold and silver + 10 companies analysis | Don Durrett

In a recent interview with Triangle Investor, renowned precious metals expert Don Durrett provided a detailed outlook on the future of gold and silver amidst a looming recession, alongside an in-depth analysis of ten mining companies. Durrett, the founder of Gold Stocks Data and a respected voice in financial markets, shared his insights on the interplay between macroeconomic factors and the potential performance of precious metals and related equities.

Durrett reiterated his conviction that the global economy is headed for a significant recession, a theme he has consistently highlighted. He pointed to the artificial stimulus measures following the 2009 financial crisis as creating a fragile economic foundation. "I always expected a recession coming out of COVID," Durrett stated, emphasizing that the prolonged period without a downturn was an anomaly fueled by "a lot of injection of money and a lot of artificially low rates."

He believes that the recent market volatility is not a temporary blip but rather the beginning of a protracted period of economic pain. Durrett anticipates that escalating tariffs will exacerbate the situation, acting as a "trigger point" that accelerates the recessionary trend. "By adding these tariffs, he just sped it up," Durrett commented, suggesting that these policies will further pressure the already weakening economy.

While bearish on broader equities, Durrett remains strongly bullish on gold and silver. He argues that their fundamental appeal as safe-haven assets will be amplified as the recession unfolds. "Gold's fundamentals are just getting better," he asserted, highlighting the vast amount of capital in at-risk stocks and bonds that will seek safer alternatives.

He also underscored the significance of the upcoming Basel III regulations, which will classify gold as a tier-one asset for European banks and potentially those in the U.S. This, according to Durrett, will create a "huge, huge thing for gold," driving institutional demand. He has revised his gold price targets upwards, suggesting a potential move towards the $2,700-$2,800 range after a possible consolidation period.

Silver, in Durrett's analysis, presents even greater potential. He believes the persistent supply deficit in the physical market, particularly for the 1,000-ounce bars used industrially, will lead to significant price appreciation, even in a recessionary environment. "I firmly believe that even if you go into a global recession there still won't be enough silver because there's just not enough silver inventory," he explained. He anticipates that strong investment demand will further strain supply.

The "Fear Trade" and Investor Behavior

Durrett elaborated on the concept of the "fear trade," which he believes is now beginning to take hold. This occurs when economic uncertainty prompts investors to move out of risk assets and into safer alternatives like precious metals. "The fear trade... is you have economic certainty it's like what am I going to buy? I'm selling my stocks, I don't I don't trust the stock market, I'm out of the stock market, I'm afraid of the economy," he explained.

He identified key levels on the S & P 500 as triggers for increasing fear, noting that the break below 5,500 and then 5,000 are early indicators. He anticipates that as the market falls further, particularly below 4,800 and then 4,500, the "fear trade" will intensify, driving more investors towards physical gold and silver.

Addressing portfolio allocation for the average investor, Durrett strongly recommended prioritizing physical silver as a foundational holding. "I believe that the starting point for every average investor is 1,000 ounces of silver," he advised, viewing it as a long-term store of value and a potential medium of exchange. Advertisement