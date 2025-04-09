What's next for gold and silver + 10 companies analysis | Don Durrett

In a recent interview with Triangle Investor, renowned precious metals expert Don Durrett provided a detailed outlook on the future of gold and silver amidst a looming recession, alongside an in-depth analysis of ten mining companies. Durrett, the founder of Gold Stocks Data and a respected voice in financial markets, shared his insights on the interplay between macroeconomic factors and the potential performance of precious metals and related equities.
Durrett reiterated his conviction that the global economy is headed for a significant recession, a theme he has consistently highlighted. He pointed to the artificial stimulus measures following the 2009 financial crisis as creating a fragile economic foundation. "I always expected a recession coming out of COVID," Durrett stated, emphasizing that the prolonged period without a downturn was an anomaly fueled by "a lot of injection of money and a lot of artificially low rates."
He believes that the recent market volatility is not a temporary blip but rather the beginning of a protracted period of economic pain. Durrett anticipates that escalating tariffs will exacerbate the situation, acting as a "trigger point" that accelerates the recessionary trend. "By adding these tariffs, he just sped it up," Durrett commented, suggesting that these policies will further pressure the already weakening economy.
While bearish on broader equities, Durrett remains strongly bullish on gold and silver. He argues that their fundamental appeal as safe-haven assets will be amplified as the recession unfolds. "Gold's fundamentals are just getting better," he asserted, highlighting the vast amount of capital in at-risk stocks and bonds that will seek safer alternatives.
He also underscored the significance of the upcoming Basel III regulations, which will classify gold as a tier-one asset for European banks and potentially those in the U.S. This, according to Durrett, will create a "huge, huge thing for gold," driving institutional demand. He has revised his gold price targets upwards, suggesting a potential move towards the $2,700-$2,800 range after a possible consolidation period.
Silver, in Durrett's analysis, presents even greater potential. He believes the persistent supply deficit in the physical market, particularly for the 1,000-ounce bars used industrially, will lead to significant price appreciation, even in a recessionary environment. "I firmly believe that even if you go into a global recession there still won't be enough silver because there's just not enough silver inventory," he explained. He anticipates that strong investment demand will further strain supply.
The "Fear Trade" and Investor Behavior
Durrett elaborated on the concept of the "fear trade," which he believes is now beginning to take hold. This occurs when economic uncertainty prompts investors to move out of risk assets and into safer alternatives like precious metals. "The fear trade... is you have economic certainty it's like what am I going to buy? I'm selling my stocks, I don't I don't trust the stock market, I'm out of the stock market, I'm afraid of the economy," he explained.
He identified key levels on the S & P 500 as triggers for increasing fear, noting that the break below 5,500 and then 5,000 are early indicators. He anticipates that as the market falls further, particularly below 4,800 and then 4,500, the "fear trade" will intensify, driving more investors towards physical gold and silver.
Addressing portfolio allocation for the average investor, Durrett strongly recommended prioritizing physical silver as a foundational holding. "I believe that the starting point for every average investor is 1,000 ounces of silver," he advised, viewing it as a long-term store of value and a potential medium of exchange.
Addressing portfolio allocation for the average investor, Durrett strongly recommended prioritizing physical silver as a foundational holding. "I believe that the starting point for every average investor is 1,000 ounces of silver," he advised, viewing it as a long-term store of value and a potential medium of exchange.

He considers investments in gold and silver miners as more speculative, suitable for investors with a higher risk tolerance and a strong conviction in rising precious metal prices. "Miners make perfect sense... if you're a believer in $4,000 gold, I'm a believer in $100 silver," Durrett stated. However, he cautioned that this sector is highly volatile and requires significant research and a long-term perspective.
The latter part of the interview focused on the analysis of ten specific mining companies, providing valuable insights for investors interested in this sector. While a detailed breakdown of each company is beyond the scope of this article, Durrett offered his perspectives on their potential, risks, and overall investment thesis.
Regarding Suma Silver Corp, Durrett acknowledged it as a "pretty good" early drill story in Nevada with a growing resource. However, he noted his general preference for exploration companies with more optionality or producers with established cash flow. He highlighted the inherent risks of early-stage drill stories, including the time required for development and potential share dilution.
Durrett's analysis of the other nine companies covered various aspects, including their project locations, resource size, development stage, management teams, and financial health. He emphasized the importance of understanding the specific risks and potential rewards associated with each company, aligning with his broader view that investing in miners is a speculative endeavor requiring careful evaluation.
Don Durrett's latest interview provides a sobering yet potentially profitable roadmap for investors navigating an increasingly uncertain economic future. His strong conviction in the coming recession and the pivotal role of precious metals, particularly silver, offers a compelling narrative for those seeking to preserve and grow wealth. While cautioning against the inherent risks of mining stocks for the average investor, his analysis provides valuable insights for those willing to undertake the necessary due diligence. As the "fear trade" potentially intensifies, Durrett's guidance underscores the importance of a strategic and well-informed approach to investment in these unique asset classes.