China’s 25,000 Ton Gold Stash: Preparing to Kill the Dollar? | Craig Hemke

In a recent interview on The Deep Dive, prominent precious metals analyst Craig Hemke of TF Metals Report delved into the escalating US-China trade tensions and the intriguing possibility of China amassing a significantly larger gold reserve than officially reported. Hemke, a respected voice in the precious metals market with over 15 years of experience, offered a compelling analysis suggesting that China's strategic accumulation of gold could be a key factor in a potential shift away from the US dollar's global dominance.

The interview, hosted by The Deep Dive, explored the broader economic implications of President Trump's tariff policies before honing in on the potential long-term strategies of China. Hemke, drawing on his deep understanding of market dynamics, addressed the rumors surrounding China's gold holdings, referencing the work of an analyst he knew years ago. "He studied the Chinese markets extensively, the gold market extensively, and concluded years ago that they probably had at least 25,000 metric tons of gold," Hemke revealed. This figure stands in stark contrast to China's official reports of around 2,000 tons, suggesting a potential ten-fold discrepancy.

Hemke posited that such a substantial, undeclared gold reserve could provide China with significant leverage in the global financial system. He speculated on the potential implications if China were to publicly announce its true gold holdings and even declare itself a buyer at a significantly higher price. "Say they take some of their foreign dollar foreign currency reserves that are like you said mainly held in treasuries and say not only do we have 25,000 tons we are a buyer at whatever pick your number $5,000 an ounce $10,000 an ounce well how would that upset the you know change the uh global order?" Hemke questioned.

This scenario, according to Hemke, could potentially pave the way for China to reduce its reliance on the US dollar for international trade. "And then not only that we don't need the dollar anymore, we'll just stop trading with you and now we're going to have demand for our currency because we're going to back you know partially back it with gold or what all these things that we've all pondered for over a decade," he elaborated.

Throughout the interview, Hemke challenged the prevailing assumptions about the US economic position relative to China. Referencing data on resource consumption, he highlighted that China's demand for key industrial commodities like electricity, automobiles, steel, and cement far outstrips that of the United States. "If you actually break it down by resource is much much bigger than the American economy," Hemke noted, citing figures that showed China consuming multiples of what the US does in these critical sectors.

This perspective suggests that focusing solely on US dollar valuations might underestimate China's true economic power and its potential to operate outside the traditional dollar-centric financial system, especially if backed by a massive gold reserve.

While the potential for a gold-backed challenge to the dollar was a central theme, Hemke also addressed the immediate impact of US tariff policies. He expressed skepticism about their effectiveness in addressing the trade deficit, linking the issue to the fundamental structure of the US debt-based monetary system. He warned of potential political risks and drew parallels to the negative consequences of the Smoot-Hawley tariffs during the Great Depression.

The interview also touched upon recent unusual activity on the Comex, where a significant spike in open contracts for physical gold delivery initially caused a stir. While later attributed to a data error, Hemke emphasized the underlying strong demand for physical gold, pointing to record delivery numbers in previous months and extended wait times in the London market. This suggests a growing appetite for tangible gold, potentially fueled by economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.