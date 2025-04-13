Europe Is Cracking – Gold Demand Explodes, What Comes After the Crash? | John Reade

In a recent interview on the Soar Financially, John Reade, a highly respected senior market strategist at the World Gold Council, delivered a stark assessment of Europe's economic vulnerabilities and the subsequent surge in gold demand. Reade, drawing upon his extensive expertise in precious metals, highlighted the confluence of factors driving investors towards the safe-haven allure of gold amidst growing anxieties across the continent.

The interview, hosted by Kai Hoffman of Soar Financially, delved deep into the current macroeconomic climate, with a particular focus on the burgeoning demand for gold. Reade pinpointed the weakening economic conditions in key European nations as a significant catalyst. "Certainly Germany, which is one of the biggest EU markets, and also the UK, things aren't going well economically here," Reade stated, underscoring the lack of confidence among individuals to make investments as they grapple with economic headwinds.

A key revelation from Reade's analysis was the notable shift in European investment behavior. After a period of tepid interest, gold ETFs in Europe have witnessed a resurgence in demand. "We've seen erratic flows in the second half of the year from Europe, and I think interest rate cuts have helped," Reade explained. He further elaborated on the historical context, noting that some European investors had previously turned to gold to avoid negative interest rates on government bonds.