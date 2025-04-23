Generational Rotation of Trillions into Gold has Just Begun (this is big) | Jordan Roy-Byrne

In a recent interview on CapitalCosm, Jordan Roy-Byrne delivered a powerful message: the ongoing surge in gold prices is not a fleeting rally but the start of a "spectacular" and long-lasting secular bull market, fueled by a generational rotation of trillions of dollars into hard assets.

The interview, hosted by Danny of CapitalCosm, saw Roy-Byrne, a widely respected voice in the precious metals sector, lay out his compelling thesis for a sustained uptrend in gold and other hard assets extending well into the next decade.

A Secular Shift Unlike Any in Decades

Roy-Byrne didn't mince words, asserting that the current market dynamics are fundamentally different from previous gold rallies. "This is just the start of a secular bull market in hard assets, Danny. This is the same thing with gold. I mean, this is the start of something that's going to last well into the next decade," he stated emphatically. Drawing a contrast with past cycles, he added, "This is not where we're not in 1979, where this big move is the end of the move. You know, this is the start of something spectacular in precious metals and hard assets as well."

His analysis hinges on a significant capital rotation that he identified in March 2025. According to Roy-Byrne, gold decisively broke out of a decade-long base when measured against a traditional 60/40 stock and bond portfolio, and also surpassed a four-year resistance against the stock market. "If we go back to March, there was a big change...gold against that portfolio...finally broke out of a 10-year base in favor of gold. And it also broke, which is 60% of that is gold against the stock market that finally broke out...this is only the fourth time they've broken in favor of gold," he explained, highlighting the historical rarity and significance of this event.

Expert Weighs In: A Fundamental Reassessment of Asset Allocation

Roy-Byrne's pronouncements suggest a fundamental reassessment of traditional asset allocation strategies. The decades-long dominance of stocks and bonds in investor portfolios may be giving way to a greater emphasis on hard assets as a hedge against inflation, economic uncertainty, and potential stock market volatility. His analysis of the gold-to-CPI ratio as a leading indicator for mining profitability offers a nuanced perspective on how to potentially capitalize on this trend.

The high gold-silver ratio, while currently favoring gold, also presents a potential future opportunity in silver, a metal with both precious and industrial applications. Roy-Byrne's anticipation of silver outperforming gold later in the cycle aligns with historical patterns observed during previous gold bull markets.