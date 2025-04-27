White Gold Corp Revealed A Conversation with Ceo | David D'Onofrio

In a recent interview with Natural Resource Stocks, David D'Onofrio, CEO of White Gold Corp (TSX-V: WGO, US: WHG), unveiled the company's strategic vision for unlocking the vast gold potential of Canada's Yukon Territory. D'Onofrio, a seasoned figure in the resource sector and a principal at Power One Group, a Toronto-based merchant bank, shared insights into White Gold's unique land position and its potential to become "one of Canada's next great gold camps."

White Gold controls over 300,000 hectares in the Klondike region, the heart of the historic Yukon gold rush. D'Onofrio emphasized the untapped potential of the area, noting that despite over 20 million ounces of placer gold being mined, the source of this gold, the hard rock mineralization, remains largely unexplored. "We are just scratching the surface and really sort of starting to unlock what we think is the beginning of one of Canada's next great gold camps," D'Onofrio stated.

D'Onofrio highlighted Power One's extensive experience and network in the mining finance sector, stating, "When we get involved or put a company together, we are bringing to the table more than just capital. Bringing our relationships, our network, our experience." This network, built over 20 years, has been instrumental in the success of ventures like Aurelian Resources and Continental Gold.

White Gold's exploration strategy, spearheaded by partner Sean Ryan, leverages soil geochemistry to identify gold deposits in the non-glaciated Yukon terrain. This innovative approach has already yielded significant results, including a flagship deposit with over 2.3 million ounces of high-grade gold. "We've grown it to over 2.3 million ounces. Now it's the fifth-highest grade deposit in Canada over 2 million Junior," D'Onofrio confirmed.

D'Onofrio emphasized the region's immense potential, referencing the neighboring Casino deposit with its massive gold and copper resources. "Like this is the kind of um geology we're dealing with here. It's true elephant country," he asserted. The development of infrastructure, including government-funded roads, will further enhance the economic viability of White Gold's projects. "Imagine you own a bunch of farm fields and the government decides to put in a subway right through your farm fields. Like, what does that do to the value of that you know territory, right?"

White Gold is poised to unlock significant value in the Yukon. With a proven exploration strategy, a strategic land position, and the backing of major industry players, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the region's vast gold potential. D'Onofrio concluded, "We've demonstrated the value. We've demonstrated the protocols are successful, and now it's time to start breaking apart the assets and unlocking the value."

Watch the full interview:

