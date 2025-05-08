Trends and predictions of gold, silver & major indicies I Michael Oliver

In a recent interview on Triangle Investor, the popular YouTube channel, market analysis luminary Michael Oliver delivered a stark assessment of current financial markets. The founder of Momentum Structure Analysis, renowned for his unique approach focusing on the momentum of price, painted a concerning picture of a historic US asset bubble while offering a bullish outlook for precious metals like gold and silver.

Speaking with Triangle Investor's Lucian Valkovich, Oliver didn't mince words regarding the state of major indices like the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100. Drawing on his firm's proprietary momentum analysis, he pinpointed early indicators of a significant downturn. "We defined a major long-term downturn in January," Oliver stated regarding the S&P 500, noting a subsequent "marginal new high" that ultimately proved unsustainable. For the NASDAQ, he highlighted a similar break in momentum structures in early March.

While acknowledging a recent market bounce, Oliver cautioned against interpreting it as a sign of renewed strength. "We're arguing we're in a bear trend now. And that's this is a counter trend move," he asserted, drawing parallels to the deceptive rallies witnessed during the 2008 financial crisis. His analysis suggests this upward movement is likely to be short-lived, with potential for significant downside if key support levels are breached. "I think that we're going to run out of gas probably on this rally as we get it early into next month," Oliver predicted, implying a cautious stance for investors in the near term.

A central theme of Oliver's analysis was his assertion that the US is currently experiencing an unprecedented asset bubble. He pointed to the staggering nine-fold increase in the S&P 500 from its 2009 lows to the recent highs, dwarfing the magnitude of previous bubbles like the dot-com era or the lead-up to the 2008 crash. "We went up ninefold in the S&P to the highs last year, early this year, from the 2009 low. So it was 15 years and a nine-fold move. Way bigger than any other prior what we call bubble," Oliver emphasized. He attributed this phenomenon to years of aggressive monetary policy, including near-zero interest rates and substantial money printing. "We've been hallucinated by monetary policy," he declared, warning of the inevitable "dues" to be paid as this bubble unwinds.

Amidst his bearish outlook on broader equities, Oliver presented a compellingly bullish case for gold and silver. Dismissing recent price dips in gold as inconsequential within a larger upward trend, he stated, "We still view any pullback as meaningless, effectively from an investment point of view." He suggested that gold's advance is now entering a more accelerated phase, characterized by briefer and shallower pullbacks.

Turning to silver, Oliver was particularly enthusiastic. Despite recent struggles to break through the $35 mark, he views this resistance not as a ceiling but as a "launch pad." "Silver does not peak with double tops, especially not triple tops. What it is is a launch pad, not a top. You touch 35 again, and I would expect that if you're short, your head will be blown off," Oliver confidently asserted. He further highlighted the historically low gold-to-silver ratio as a strong indicator of silver's significant upside potential. "We're in a bull trend, but silver is at 1% of the price of gold, which is very... It's time to buy," he advised.

Oliver also voiced concerns regarding major paper currencies, describing their long-term trajectory as one of "constant decay." While acknowledging the recent weakening of the US dollar, he cautioned against viewing traditional safe-haven currencies as reliable alternatives in a potential financial reset.

Adding another layer of concern, Oliver highlighted the vulnerability of the commercial real estate market. Citing recent high-profile defaults, he warned that this sector could act as a "trigger factor" that could spill over into other areas of the financial system, particularly the banking sector. "We're watching commercial real estate as a trigger factor that could domino into other sectors of the stock market that nobody's looking at so closely right now, like the financials," Oliver cautioned.

Michael Oliver's insights, shared on Triangle Investor, offer a sobering perspective on the current state of global finance. His reliance on momentum analysis provides a unique lens through which to view market trends, often diverging from traditional price-based assessments. His strong conviction in the continued ascent of gold and silver, contrasted with his bearish outlook on equities and concerns about currency stability and commercial real estate, serves as a powerful call for investors to exercise caution and consider diversifying their portfolios with precious metals. The interview, now available on Triangle Investor's YouTube channel, offers a deep dive into Oliver's methodologies and specific market predictions, making it a valuable resource for those seeking expert guidance in these uncertain times.

Watch the full interview:

