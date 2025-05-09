Gold-to-Silver Ratio: Why Silver Is Massively Undervalued | Gold vs. Bitcoin Reality

In a recent interview on Sprott Money, seasoned precious metals expert Andrew Sleigh delivered a stark assessment of the silver market, highlighting its significant undervaluation relative to gold. The interview, now gaining traction among investors seeking safe havens, also delved into the realities of Bitcoin as digital gold and offered a concerning outlook on the global economic landscape, particularly in Canada.

Sleigh, a well-respected voice in the precious metals arena, didn't mince words when addressing the current gold-to-silver ratio, which hovers around a staggering 100 to 1. "It tells precious metals investors that silver is dramatically undervalued," he declared, drawing upon historical patterns to support his assertion. He pointed out that during past depressionary cycles, this ratio has compressed significantly, nearing the 15:1 mark.

Sleigh elaborated on the potential for substantial gains in silver based on this historical precedent. "At 100 to 1, if you buy 100 ounces of silver, which would be roughly the equivalent of an ounce of gold. When we get down into that 15 to 1 ratio... the silver investor will have the option... that they can convert their 100 ounces of silver for 6 ounces of gold. No matter what the pricing is," Sleigh emphasized. He believes the primary driver for the ratio's correction will be a surge in silver's value, rather than a decline in gold. "Mostly, I believe it's going to be silver rising," he stated.

The interview also tackled the burgeoning narrative of Bitcoin as "digital gold." Sleigh expressed considerable skepticism, stating that its effectiveness as an inflation hedge "has never been proven." He used a vivid analogy to illustrate his point: "It's like I guess it's like going to see the doctor, the heart surgeon and you're going to be his first patient for open heart surgery and you know the heart surgeon hasn't taken the test yet and nor has he you know been qualified properly." For Sleigh, gold's 5,000-year history as a monetary metal provides a stark contrast to Bitcoin's relatively short existence.

Beyond the gold-silver dynamic and the Bitcoin debate, Sleigh painted a concerning picture of the broader economic landscape. He anticipates that potential interest rate cuts by central banks will act as "rocket fuel for gold and silver" by further devaluing fiat currencies. He also voiced strong concerns about the stability of the traditional banking system, recounting alarming anecdotes of clients facing significant hurdles when attempting to withdraw substantial funds.

Sleigh also addressed the Canadian political landscape, expressing concerns about the potential impact of recent election results on the average Canadian and their investment strategies. He predicted "really challenging times coming for Canada," and suggested that political developments could further contribute to economic uncertainty, potentially bolstering the appeal of safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Watch the full interview:

