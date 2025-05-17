Will Trump Return To A Gold Standard? | John Rubino

In an interview on Liberty and Finance, a popular YouTube channel, veteran financial analyst John Rubino, a highly respected voice in the precious metals and macroeconomic spheres, tackled a pressing question on many investors' minds: could a second Trump administration lead to a return to a gold standard? Rubino, whose insights are closely followed on his substack at rubino.substack.com, provided a nuanced perspective, linking this possibility to a broader discussion about an "inevitable" global currency reset amidst significant geopolitical shifts and the looming uncertainty of advanced artificial intelligence.

Rubino observed a marked difference in Trump's approach in his potential second term, attributing it to lessons learned and a period of reflection. He highlighted Trump's recent diplomatic engagements in the Middle East as evidence of a more decisive and deal-oriented leader. These efforts, including potential multi-billion-dollar agreements, suggest a departure from the more isolationist tendencies of his first term. While acknowledging the inherent "chaos" in Trump's methods, Rubino offered a cautiously optimistic assessment of his recent actions on the global stage.

He argued that the sheer magnitude of this debt necessitates a fundamental restructuring of the monetary order. In this context, Rubino's speculation about Trump potentially initiating a move towards a gold standard gains significance. Historically, gold has served as a stable anchor for currencies, and a return to such a system could be seen as a drastic measure to restore faith in fiat currencies.

Given this outlook, Rubino reiterated his long-standing bullish stance on precious metals, particularly gold and silver. He noted the recent surge in gold prices, attributing it to central bank buying driven by geopolitical considerations and regulatory changes. While predicting potential market volatility in the short term, he emphasized the enduring value of precious metals as a hedge against currency debasement and economic instability.

Rubino also introduced a significant wildcard into the equation: Artificial General Intelligence. He described AGI as a potentially revolutionary technology with the capacity to learn and evolve beyond human comprehension. While acknowledging the potential for AI to solve complex problems, including economic ones, he also highlighted the inherent risks associated with its uncontrolled development. The emergence of AGI, Rubino suggested, could dwarf any conventional economic or geopolitical event, ushering in an era of unprecedented uncertainty.

Faced with such profound uncertainties, Rubino stressed the importance of individual preparedness and resilience. He advocated for developing practical skills, building strong communities, and, crucially, prioritizing personal health. He highlighted the detrimental effects of processed foods, particularly seed oils, and the benefits of lifestyle changes in improving overall well-being.

"You are right that the u the way we should behave going forward is the way we should have always behaved but we didn't have to because life was so cushy and everything and you know we we really should be skill stacking you know we should be able to manage our lives without having to call in experts all the time."

Rubino emphasized that personal health is a foundational element of preparedness, arguing that financial security is meaningless without it.

John Rubino's latest interview on Liberty and Finance paints a stark yet insightful picture of a world grappling with profound transformations. While the possibility of a return to a gold standard under a second Trump administration remains speculative, Rubino's analysis underscores the deep-seated concerns about the stability of the current monetary system.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.