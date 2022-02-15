The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Israel marks new record for housing sales in 2021

This is the first major real estate figure summing up 2021, which saw the largest ever number of real estate deals in Israel's history.

By ARIK MIROVSKY/GLOBES/TNS
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 10:30
Construction work on Carlebach Street in Tel Aviv (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Construction work on Carlebach Street in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

More than 56,000 new homes were sold in Israel in 2021, up 37% from 2020, and a new record, according to the latest survey published by the Central Bureau of Statistics. One third of the new homes were in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Jerusalem, Bat Yam, Netanya and Modi'in.

This is the first major real estate figure summing up 2021, which saw the largest ever number of real estate deals in Israel's history.

In first place in terms of new housing sales was Tel Aviv with 4,111 homes sold, up 35.8% from 2020.

Just behind in second place was Ashkelon, where 4,070 new homes were sold last year, up 51.1% from 2020. In third place was Jerusalem 2,848 (up 114.8%), followed by Ramat Gan 2,464 (up 57.7%), Bat Yam 2,057 (up 427.4%), Netanya 1,934 (up 36.3%), Modi'in-Maccabim 1,843 (up 244.5%), Rishon Lezion 1,802 (up 3.4%), Beit Shemesh 1,741 (down 19.5%), Kiryat Ono 1,480 (up 116.1%), and Nahariya 1,477 (up 90.6%).



Tags Israel construction israel economy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by